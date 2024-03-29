- USD/JPY dips following February's Core PCE data, indicating a gradual cooling of inflation but concerns linger.
- Fed officials maintain a cautious outlook on rate cuts, awaiting further evidence of sustained disinflationary trends.
- Market awaits insights from Fed Chair Powell and other Fed speakers.
The USD/JPY posts minuscule losses following the release of the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge. Data came as expected with prices continuing to trend lower, though at a slower pace. The major trades at 151.25, down 0.09%.
USD/JPY reacts modestly to the latest US economic indicators
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed that the Core PCE was lower than expected in February, coming at 0.3% MoM, below the previous month’s data. Yearly data cooled from 2.9% to 2.8%, as estimated by the consensus. Headline inflation came at 0.3% below January’s forecasts, and in the 12 months to February, it was higher than the previous month at 2.5%, up from 2.4%.
Although the data relieves pressure on the Federal Reserve, policymakers continue to take a cautious stance. Other inflationary readings, such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI), show signs that inflation is becoming entrenched above the 3% threshold.
On Wednesday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller was hawkish, saying the US central bank is in no rush to cut rates. Later, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Fed Chair Jerome Powell would cross newswires, with traders eyeing their comments.
Even though the disinflationary process is evolving, the labor market is re-tightening again, following four consecutive weeks of fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits. That can increase spending, which consequently could push prices higher.
Wells Fargo analysts cited by Bloomberg noted “We really just haven’t seen that consumer fatigue that we were getting some hints of in the last month’s data, …. That’s going to make it really hard, I think, for businesses to hold the line on prices if consumers are still willing to splash out at these levels.”
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portras the pair consolidated at around the 151.15/151.60 area, unable to gather tration in eigher way, as Japanese authorities threatened to intervene in the markets. Nevertheless, if the USD/JPY pushes above 152.00, that an clear the path to challenge 153.00. On the flip side, buyers failure to hold prices above 152.00 and 151.00, could sponsor a leg down. The first support would be the Tenkan Sen at 150.49, followed by the Senkou Span A at 149.86.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|151.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|149.74
|Daily SMA50
|149.34
|Daily SMA100
|147.6
|Daily SMA200
|146.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.54
|Previous Daily Low
|151.15
|Previous Weekly High
|151.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.91
|Previous Monthly High
|150.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|145.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|151.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady below 1.0800 after US PCE meets expectations
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0800 after soft French inflation data, amid minimal volatility and thin liquidity on Good Friday. The pair barely reacted to US PCE inflation data, with the Greenback shedding some pips. Fed Chair Jerome Powell set to speak ahead of the weekly close.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2620 in dull trading
GBP/USD trades sideways above 1.2600 amid a widespread holiday restraining action across financial markets. Investors took a long weekend ahead of critical United States employment data next week. Fed Chair Powell coming up next.
Gold price sits at all-time highs above $2,230
Gold price holds near a fresh all-time high at $2,236 in thinned trading amid the Easter Holiday. Most major world markets remain closed, although the United States published core PCE inflation, the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge.
Jito price could hit $6 as JTO coils up inside this bullish pattern
Jito (JTO) price has been on an uptrend since forming a local bottom in early January. Since then, JTO has revisited the key swing point formed in early December, suggesting the bulls’ intention to move higher.
Key events in developed markets next week
Next week, the main focus will be inflation and the labour market in the Eurozone. We expect services inflation to be impacted by the easter effect, while the unemployment rate to be unchanged.