USD/JPY could extend the move to 110.00 and above – UOB

Quek Ser Leang of Global Economics & Markets Research at UOB Group assessed the recent price action in USD/JPY and noted it could still advance to the 110.00 region and beyond in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
“After about 2 months, USD/JPY finally moved above 109.30 as it rose to 109.48 yesterday (07 Nov). The break of this rather strong resistance is accompanied by solid momentum and the risk from here is for USD/JPY to advance further in the coming weeks. The next level to focus on is at the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud at 109.75. While 109.75 is a strong resistance level, the top of the cloud at 110.15 has added ‘strength’ as it coincides with the declining trend line connecting 114.20 (high in Nov 2018) and 112.40, the high in Apr this year”.
“There is ample room for the weekly RSI to advance further before reaching overbought levels and if USD/JPY were to move clearly above the cloud, it would suggest the August’s low of 104.44 could be a significant long-term bottom. Even based on the current technical considerations, the prospect for 104.44 coming back into the picture within these couple of months is rather low (106.47 is already a rather strong level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
GBP/USD advances above 1.28 ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.28, as the US Dollar loses ground ahead of the UK GDP release. Opinion polls have been showing Conservatives in the lead and Moody's cut the UK outlook to negative.
USD/JPY slips below 109.00 handle, fresh session lows
Scepticism on US-China tariffs deal seemed to weigh on investors’ sentiment. Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and exerted some pressure. The downside is likely to remain limited ahead of this week’s key US macro data.
Gold: 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful
Although Gold prices stop further declines below October low, a sustained trading below 100-day EMA for the first time since late-May keep sellers hopeful as the metal trade around $1,460 during the Asian session on Monday.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.