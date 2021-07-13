USD/JPY consolidates in a range below mid-110.00s, US CPI awaited

- USD/JPY was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday.
- COVID-19 jitters, subdued USD demand, softer US bond yields collaborated to cap the upside.
- Hawkish Fed expectations should help limit any meaningful slide ahead of the US CPI report.
The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band below mid-110.00s heading into the European session.
A combination of factors failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on its recent bounce from near three-week lows, around mid-109.00s touched last Thursday and led to a subdued/range-bound price action on Tuesday. Investors remain worried about the economic fallout from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. This, in turn, acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven Japanese yen.
Apart from this, a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and further collaborated towards capping the upside for the USD/JPY pair. That said, expectations that the Fed is moving towards tightening its monetary policy stance sooner continued lending some support to the greenback. This was seen as a key factor that helped limit any meaningful slide for the USD/JPY pair.
It is worth recalling that the June FOMC meeting minutes released last Wednesday revealed that Fed officials agreed on the need to be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize. Hence, the market focus will remain on Tuesday's release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. The data may offer clues about the likely timing of tapering and interest rate hikes.
This will be followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday, which will be closely watched for his response to the inflation figures. Powell's remarks should influence market expectations about the Fed's near-term monetary policy outlook, which will play a key role in driving the USD in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Heading into the key data/event risk, investors might refrain from placing any aggressive bets. This further warrants some caution for bearish traders before positioning for any meaningful depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.33
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|110.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.6
|Daily SMA50
|109.83
|Daily SMA100
|109.24
|Daily SMA200
|106.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.4
|Previous Daily Low
|109.98
|Previous Weekly High
|111.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.53
|Previous Monthly High
|111.12
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
