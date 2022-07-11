- USD/JPY caught aggressive bids on Monday and rallied to a fresh 24-year peak.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence remained supportive of the strong positive move.
- The risk-off mood offered some support to the safe-haven JPY and capped gains.
The USD/JPY pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range around the 137.00 mark, just a few pips below a fresh 24-year peak touched earlier this Monday.
A strong election showing by Japan's ruling conservative coalition indicated no change to the loose monetary policy adopted by the Bank of Japan. Adding to this, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated on Monday that the central bank remains ready to take additional monetary easing steps as necessary. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that undermined the Japanese yen and provided a goodish lift to the USD/JPY pair amid a fresh wave of the US dollar buying interest.
In fact, the USD Index inched back closer to a two-decade high touched on Friday and continued drawing support from expectations that the Fed would retain its aggressive policy tightening path. The bets were reaffirmed by FOMC minutes released last Wednesday, which indicated that another 50 or 75 bps rate hike is likely at the July meeting. Adding to this, the upbeat US monthly jobs report assisted the USD to catch fresh bids on Monday and acted as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
That said, the prevalent risk-off environment - amid growing fears about a possible global recession - offered some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen. Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields held back bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being. Nevertheless, the Fed-BoJ monetary policy divergence supports prospects for an extension of the near-term appreciating move.
The market focus now shifts to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due on Wednesday. This week's US economic docket also features the release of monthly Retail Sales data and Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment on Friday. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair. In the meantime, the broader risk sentiment would be looked upon for short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.88
|Today Daily Change %
|0.65
|Today daily open
|136.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.38
|Daily SMA50
|131.99
|Daily SMA100
|126.75
|Daily SMA200
|120.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.56
|Previous Daily Low
|135.33
|Previous Weekly High
|136.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.78
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
