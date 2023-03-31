USD/JPY clings to gains near two-week high, around mid-133.00s ahead of US inflation data

- USD/JPY catches fresh bids on Friday and climbs to a two-week high.
- The recent risk-on rally undermines the JPY and lends some support.
- Rising US bond yields revive the USD demand and act as a tailwind.
- Traders now look to the US Core PCE Price Index for a fresh impetus.
The USD/JPY pair regains positive traction on the last day of the week and maintains its bid tone near a two-week high, just below mid-133.00s through the early part of the European session.
The recent risk-on rally across the global equity markets undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY), which, along with the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying, acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. Investors now seem convinced that a widespread banking crisis might have been averted. Apart from this, hopes for a strong economic recovery in China further boost investors' confidence. In fact, the official Chinese PMI data showed that business activity in the services sector grew at its fastest pace in 12 years in March. Meanwhile, the growth in the manufacturing sector moderated a bit during the reported month, albeit at a smaller-than-expected pace.
The USD, on the other hand, draws some support from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by fresh speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might move back to its inflation-fighting interest rate hikes. Furthermore, three Fed officials on Thursday backed the case for more rate increases to lower high levels of inflation. The US central bank, however, had signalled recently that it might soon pause the rate-hiking cycle in the wake of the turmoil in the banking sector. This, in turn, could act as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.
Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and might prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the release of the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - later during the early North American session. The data will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the future rate hike path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to register strong weekly gains for the first time in the previous five.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|132.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.42
|Daily SMA50
|132.88
|Daily SMA100
|133.93
|Daily SMA200
|137.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.97
|Previous Daily Low
|132.21
|Previous Weekly High
|133
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.64
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
