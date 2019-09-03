USD/JPY bulls testing the upside in Tokyo opening hour

- USD/JPY is creeping higher in the Tokyo ahead of US data, Brexit and awaits trade headlines.
- The pair is technically neutral-to-bearish according to the 4 hours chart.
USD/JPY is creeping higher in the Tokyo opening hour with its sights on a test of the 38.2% Fibo of the late July drop to recent swing lows through 106.30.
The pair is struggling for direction though following a rally in the Dollar of late and what appears to be a flight to the safety despite an expected 25bp rate cut from the FOMC at its September meeting amid escalating trade tensions and further cracks in global growth.
"We now expect the FOMC to cut by a further 25bps again before year’s end. The risks are for more easing than we anticipate," analysts at ANZ Bank argued:
"The Fed’s future monetary policy path remains highly uncertain. Indeed, as Fed Chair Powell indicated at Jackson Hole, there are no precedents to guide policy in response to this challenging geopolitical environment."
Brexit back to the fore
Besides the trade war and Hong Kong risks, Brexit has come back to the fore with 'remain' groups and Tory rebels seeking to introduce legislation to force a delay of the Brexit deadline until end-January. PM Johnson is to deliver a key speech to Parliament on Tuesday following his statement to the public overnight where he stressed that there will be no delays to Brexit and that a general election is unlikely but said he will call for 14 October if he loses the Brexit vote today in Parliament.
US data on tap
As for data, the US August ISM manufacturing will be important and is expected to be stable at 51.2, consistent with sluggish growth. "July construction spending is seen to rise 0.3%, a partial rebound from the 1.3% decline in June," analysts at Westpac look for.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief Analyst at FXStreet explained that the USD/JPY pair has been see-sawing around the 38.2% retracement of its August decline at 106.30, currently trading a handful of pips below the level:
"The pair is technically neutral-to-bearish, according to the 4 hours chart, as indicators head nowhere just below their midlines. Also, the price is hovering around the 20 and 100 SMA, both confined to a tight 10 pips’ range. The pair would resume its decline on a break below 106.00, but it will be below the 105.60 support where bears would take over the pair."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sellers aim for 2-month old support-line during further declines
EUR/USD extends its downpour as its trades close to the lowest since May 2017 while flashing 1.0965 during Tuesday’s Asian session. 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) keeps signaling pair’s further south-run.
GBP/USD trades with modest losses to 1.2060 amid Brexit negative headlines
Having slumped to a three-week low at the month-start, the GBP/USD pair takes the rounds to 1.2060 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Brexit headlines and political uncertainty keep exerting downside pressure ahead of the key day.
USD/JPY: Bulls testing the upside amid higher Treasury yields
Having surpassed the key barrier at 106.30, USD/JPY now has its 106.50, tracking the rally in the safe-haven US dollar and Treasury yields. The spot ignores Hong Kong, trade and Brexit risks.
Gold bulls hold the fort in a critical support area in the $1,520s
Gold prices were elevated overnight but have fallen back a touch in early Asia in thin trading conditions as we await further evidence that the trade talks between the US and Sino are on track for this month.
RBA Preview: No cut, but AUD/USD has reasons to hit new lows – three scenarios
The relative calm may make way to a plunge to new ten-year lows – even if the Reserve Bank of Australia maintains the Cash Rate unchanged at 1.00%. The RBA is widely expected to leave the interest rate unchanged...