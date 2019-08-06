USD/JPY: Bulls holding for o the 105 handle, testing 106 level in Tokyo

- USD/JPY testing the 106 handle ahead of Han Seng open - predicted to open down 2%.
- USD/CNY fix gives some short-term relief to risk
USD/JPY has fallen to fresh lows since yesterday on Dollar weakness and risk-off flows. However, USD/JPY has started to stabilise and has tested the 106 handle in Tokyo. Volatility is high as geopolitical take a grip and send the markets fear gauges to the highest levels since Dec 2018 stock market's rout. The US treasury called out the Chinese as currency manipulators which are causing quite a stir in the markets.
Wall Street ends in a sea of red on trade war re-set, biggest decline of the year for S&P 500
The Dollar was weaker on a drop in US yields and the stock markets falling over again. The US 2-year treasury yields fell from 1.70% pre-CNY move to 1.57% (lowest since Nov 2017), the 10-year yield fell from 1.85% to 1.71% (lowest since Nov 2016). The Federal Reserve is now expected to cut rates again as soon as September and analysts at Westpac explained that "the markets are pricing 34bp of easing at the 19 September meeting, and a terminal rate of 1.00% (implying 115bp further easing expected in total)."
USD/CNY fix lower than yesterday's close
The yen rallied on the headlines as USD/CNH moved higher to 7.14 following yesterdays fix above 6.90. Today, the People's Bank of China has fixed USD/CNY at 6.9683 vs yesterday's close of 7.0498. This has sent USD/CNH lower to 7.09 on the knee-jerk but Yaun weakness is here to stay as one of the tools the Chinese can use vs the US's imposing of tariffs on Chinee imports. The next risk for the pair will be the Han Seng open - predicted to open down 2%.
USD/JPY levels
Valeria Bednarik, the Chief analyst at FXStreet explained that the USD/JPY pair hold has met selling interest at around 106.34 on an intraday attempt to regain the upside, maintaining the negative stance according to intraday technical readings, as it held near its lows as indicators corrected extreme oversold conditions. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA extended its vertical slump below the larger moving averages and above the current level, currently at around 107.40. Indicators have recovered from their lows, but remain within oversold levels, keeping the risk skewed to the downside as long as it remains below the daily high of 106.67.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1200 on upbeat German data
A big-beat on German Factory Orders data failed to lift the sentiment around the Euro, keeping the EUR/USD pair modestly flat near the 1.12 handle amid trade tensions.
GBP/USD remains on the road to recovery, ignores no-deal Brexit concerns
Despite looming hard Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair recovers. Speculations concerning no-confidence motion against the UK PM fail to stop him from supporting no-deal Brexit. Investors may keep an eye over macro news/headlines for fresh direction.
USD/JPY briefly spikes beyond 107.00 mark, lacks follow-through
The USD/JPY pair built on its goodish intraday bounce from fresh multi-month lows and briefly spiked to levels beyond the 107.00 handle in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
Gold nears $1475 as bulls keep benefiting from risk aversion
Be it a spoiling case of the US-China trade tussle or North Korea’s repeated missile test, not to forget tensions concerning the Middle East and global central bankers’ monetary policy easing, Gold has it all to remain strong around multi-year high.
RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios
When the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates – others follow. However, in the Reserve Bank of Australia's case – it has already slashed rates twice. The RBA is set to leave the Cash Rate unchanged at 1% and pause after two consecutive reductions.