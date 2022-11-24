- USD/JPY continues to bleed out following dovish FOMC minutes.
- 138.50 is targetted to the downside for the immediate future.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is down 0.2% having fallen from a high of 139.60 and has reached a low of 139.25 into the Tokyo open with the greenback still reeling from a dovish set of Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes.
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting showed that most policymakers at the central bank agreed it would soon be appropriate to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. In other key statements, the minutes showed that a slower pace of rate hikes would better allow the FOMC to assess progress toward its goals given the uncertain lags around monetary policy. A few participants said slowing the pace of rate hikes could reduce the financial system risks; others that slowing should await more progress on inflation.
The US Dollar index, as a consequence, has fallen more than 1% toward 106, the lowest since mid-August, as traders raise bets of only a 50 bps rate hike by the Fed in December. The move was fortified by poor data prior to the event.
A slew of US economic data (including durable goods orders, PMIs, claims, new home sales, and final Michigan sentiment), for the most part, was solid but the emphasis was put on the shocking result in the US Manufacturing PMI that missed expectations by a mile:
''The minutes support our forecast that the top of the target range will peak at 5.00% next year,'' analysts at Rabobank said. ''However, while inflation may have peaked, we think its persistence poses an upside risk to our forecast. It is also why we do not expect the Fed to pivot before 2024.''
USD/JPY technical analysis
The daily trendline support holding up so far.
Zoomed...
The price is trading between 138.50 and the wick to 137.65 on the downside and 142.25 on the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls seek acceptance beyond 0.6700 as Fed Minutes weigh on US Dollar
AUD/USD remains on the buyer's radar despite the latest inaction around 0.6730-40 during Thursday’s Asian session. The reason could be linked to the broad-based US Dollar selling and the market’s cautious optimism.
EUR/USD renews weekly top above 1.0400 as Fed’s pivot is in the air, ECB Accounts eyed
EUR/USD pares intraday gains around the weekly top as it makes rounds to 1.0400 during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair’s latest pullback could be linked to the market’s fears from the Coronavirus, as well as consolidation due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.
Gold eyes $1,760 hurdle as Federal Reserve Minutes highlight ‘pivot’ discussions
Gold price consolidates the recent gains at around $1,750 during Thursday’s Asian session, after posting the biggest daily jump in a fortnight. In doing so, the precious metal struggles for clear directions amid a lack of major data/events.
AAVE price prevents an almost 10% crash as a $60 million short hack fails
AAVE price noted a minor fluctuation over the last 24 hours following a hacker's attempt to exploit the platform. However, broader market developments turned the tables around, resulting in the exploiter failing in his attempt.
Stagflation: The worse for US, the better for gold
Stagflation is coming – and it could make the 1970s look like a walk in the park. As you’ve probably noticed, I expect a recession next year, and I’m not alone, as this has become the baseline scenario for many financial institutions and analysts.