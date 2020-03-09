USD/JPY: Bears dominate near multi-year low after Japan GDP matches forecast

  • USD/JPY remains on the back foot as Japan’s Q4 Final GDP matches downbeat expectations.
  • Coronavirus exerts downside pressure on the pair, expectations of another rate cut from the Fed add strength into the bearish momentum.
  • Second-tier data from Japan can offer intermediate direction, COVID-19 will remain as the key catalyst.

USD/JPY holds onto 1.50% losses, marking 103.90 as a quote, after the final reading of Japan’s fourth quarter (Q4) GDP matched downbeat forecast during Monday’s Asian session.

Read: Breaking: Japanese GDP (QoQ) (Q4): -1.7%  vs -1.7% exp, -1.6% prior

The headlines growth figure confirms the -1.7% market consensus versus -1.6% initial forecast. The GDP data confirms further challenges to the Asian economy amid coronavirus (COVID-19) fears that have been dragging to the quote downwards.

That said, the US 10-year treasury yields drop to the fresh record low of 0.501% while S&P 500 Futures drop 4.74% to 2,823, down 140 points, by the press time.

On Friday, Japan’s Economy Minister Nishimura and Finance Minister Taro Aso both accepted growing challenges to the Japanese economy due to the deadly virus while also showing readiness to act if needed. Earlier, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also signaled that the Asian nation stays ready to act but suggested no strong measures. However, nothing stops the Reuters poll to anticipate further monetary easing from the BOJ in March.

On the contrary, the US Federal Reserve policymakers are trying to turn down the odds of another rate cut in the current month after recently taking the Fed rate down by 50 basis points (bps). Though, Westpac said, “Markets are pricing a 100% chance of a 50bp cut at the next FOMC meeting on 18 March, and a terminal rate of 0.24% (vs Fed’s mid-rate at 1.13% and effective FFR 1.09% currently).”

As per the positioning data is for the week ending 3 March 2020, analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said that Further buying of the safe-haven currencies can be expected if the risk complex around COVID-19 aggravates.

While coronavirus headlines continue to take the driver’s seat, Japan’s Eco Watchers Survey for February, up for publishing around 05:00 GMT, may offer intermediate direction. It should be noted that there are no major data/events from the US to watch.

Technical Analysis

November 2016 low surrounding 102.80/70 holds the key to the pair’s fall towards 100.00 psychological magnet, also comprising lows marked during September 2016. Alternatively, any recovery beyond October 2019 bottom bear 106.50 is less likely to recall the buyers.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 103.88
Today Daily Change -1.62
Today Daily Change % -1.54%
Today daily open 105.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.38
Daily SMA50 109.32
Daily SMA100 109.14
Daily SMA200 108.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.34
Previous Daily Low 105
Previous Weekly High 108.58
Previous Weekly Low 105
Previous Monthly High 112.23
Previous Monthly Low 107.51
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.51
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

