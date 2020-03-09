USD/JPY: Bears dominate near multi-year low after Japan GDP matches forecast

- USD/JPY remains on the back foot as Japan’s Q4 Final GDP matches downbeat expectations.
- Coronavirus exerts downside pressure on the pair, expectations of another rate cut from the Fed add strength into the bearish momentum.
- Second-tier data from Japan can offer intermediate direction, COVID-19 will remain as the key catalyst.
USD/JPY holds onto 1.50% losses, marking 103.90 as a quote, after the final reading of Japan’s fourth quarter (Q4) GDP matched downbeat forecast during Monday’s Asian session.
Read: Breaking: Japanese GDP (QoQ) (Q4): -1.7% vs -1.7% exp, -1.6% prior
The headlines growth figure confirms the -1.7% market consensus versus -1.6% initial forecast. The GDP data confirms further challenges to the Asian economy amid coronavirus (COVID-19) fears that have been dragging to the quote downwards.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields drop to the fresh record low of 0.501% while S&P 500 Futures drop 4.74% to 2,823, down 140 points, by the press time.
On Friday, Japan’s Economy Minister Nishimura and Finance Minister Taro Aso both accepted growing challenges to the Japanese economy due to the deadly virus while also showing readiness to act if needed. Earlier, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also signaled that the Asian nation stays ready to act but suggested no strong measures. However, nothing stops the Reuters poll to anticipate further monetary easing from the BOJ in March.
On the contrary, the US Federal Reserve policymakers are trying to turn down the odds of another rate cut in the current month after recently taking the Fed rate down by 50 basis points (bps). Though, Westpac said, “Markets are pricing a 100% chance of a 50bp cut at the next FOMC meeting on 18 March, and a terminal rate of 0.24% (vs Fed’s mid-rate at 1.13% and effective FFR 1.09% currently).”
As per the positioning data is for the week ending 3 March 2020, analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said that Further buying of the safe-haven currencies can be expected if the risk complex around COVID-19 aggravates.
While coronavirus headlines continue to take the driver’s seat, Japan’s Eco Watchers Survey for February, up for publishing around 05:00 GMT, may offer intermediate direction. It should be noted that there are no major data/events from the US to watch.
Technical Analysis
November 2016 low surrounding 102.80/70 holds the key to the pair’s fall towards 100.00 psychological magnet, also comprising lows marked during September 2016. Alternatively, any recovery beyond October 2019 bottom bear 106.50 is less likely to recall the buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.88
|Today Daily Change
|-1.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.54%
|Today daily open
|105.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.38
|Daily SMA50
|109.32
|Daily SMA100
|109.14
|Daily SMA200
|108.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.34
|Previous Daily Low
|105
|Previous Weekly High
|108.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|105
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Bears dominate near multi-year low after Japan GDP matches forecast
USD/JPY holds onto 1.50% losses, marking 103.90 as a quote, after the final reading of Japan’s fourth quarter (Q4) GDP matched downbeat forecast during Monday’s Asian session.
AUD/USD drops back to revisit near 0.6600 region as coronavirus fears intensify
Following its run-up to 0.6658 on Friday, AUD/USD gaps down to 0.6609, currently around 0.6605, at the start of Monday’s Asian session. Coronavirus fears continue to weigh on risk-tone, an increase in cases in the US and Europe are the major worries.
Gold price breaks above $1,700 amid growing coronavirus conerns
The price of gold has been extending its gains at the beginning of the new week in Asia. XAU/USD has reached a high of $1,700.32 at the time of writing. Growing concerns about coronavirus, especially in Italy, have triggered safe-haven flows toward the precious metal.
WTI plummets on dying OPEC+ alliance
The price of oil is in focus in for the start of this week with additional turmoil in the markets following the weekend updates surrounding the coronavirus, at the core of geopolitical and market havoc. WTI dropped to a low of $32.80.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.