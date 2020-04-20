- USD/JPY consolidates as markets weigh getting back to work vs the spread of COVID-19.
- Markets will now tune into deteriorating economic data.
USD/JPY is on the bid in Tokyo to a key resistance target in the 107.80s, extending its opening bullish trajectory, +0.22% at the time of writing having travelled from a low of 107.47 to a high of 107.76. USD/JPY has been consolidating over recent sessions as the US dollar ebbs and flows and sentiment surrounding COVID-19 flips on each conflicting headline.
The greenback has dominated the FX space of late having dropped from the 103 highs in the DXY to test the 98 handle before gaining positive traction again and running into resistance as markets look to a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.
We have seen a positive reaction in equities to the prospects of nations getting back to work as the cases of the spread slow and economies need businesses to get back to work. US President Donald Trump also has announced promising test results of a cure for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Japan March exports logged the biggest year-on-year decline since July 2016, and w are likely to see more terrible data over the coming weeks as the lockdown starts to kick in:
The Ministry of Finance official explained that the global spread of the coronavirus outbreak likely affected japan's exports and imports, closely watching developments. Japan's exports fell 11.7% in March from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Monday.
- That compared with a 10.1% decrease expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 1.0% fall in February.
- Imports fell 5.0% in the year to March, versus the median estimate for a 9.8% decline, and a 13.9% drop in the prior month.
- The trade balance came to a surplus of 4.9 billion yen, versus the median estimate for a 420.0 billion yen surplus.
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.77
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|107.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.59
|Daily SMA50
|108.56
|Daily SMA100
|108.89
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.09
|Previous Daily Low
|107.3
|Previous Weekly High
|108.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.93
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash
EUR/USD has kicked off the week with moderate losses as European leaders remain divided over coronabonds, mutualizing the debt. Coronavirus figures are on the decline worldwide and US politicians are nearing another aid package.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, down. Criticism about the UK's coronavirus handling, PM Johnson's cautious approach to lifting the lockdown, and Brexit talks are all weighing on the pound.
Forex Today: Oil crashes, dollar mixed, as countries seek exit from coronavirus confinements
Oil prices have crashed with WTI dipping below $15 at one point. The black gold continues suffering from lack of demand as economies remain in an induced coma amid the coronavirus crisis.
WTI bounces off multi-year low, still below $18.00
While the early-day risk-off and broad US dollar strength seem to have paved the way for the black gold’s drop, the recent rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely behind the energy benchmark’s pullback moves.
Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700
Gold prices fail to cheer risk-off amid broad US dollar strength. Risks remain heavy US death toll climbs, talks of economic re-start turn softer. US President Trump signaled another aid package but fails to extend Friday’s risk-on.