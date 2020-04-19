US Pres Trump: Getting close to a deal on additional stimulus, could have answered on Monday

US Pres Trump is said that they are getting close to a deal on additional stimulus and they could have answered on Monday.

Trump: Just spoke with US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin.

Says Vice President Pence will lead a call with governors Monday to discuss what can be done to further coronavirus response.

Trump says preparing to use defense production act to increase medical swab production at one US facility.

Reopening plans are being coordinated with Canada and Mexico.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that US Vice President Mike Pence said the US has enough testing nationwide to allow any state to start lifting lockdown orders forced by the coronavirus if they have met other criteria.

"We believe we have the testing today around the country, that would allow any state in America to move to phase one (of the recovery plan) if they have met the other criteria," Pence said at a briefing. Those criteria include 14 days of declines in infections and enough hospital capacity to treat everyone who gets sick, he said.