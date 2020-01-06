USD/INR Technical Analysis: Oil rally to weigh over Rupee, hurdle at 72.12 could be tested

The Rupee is likely to weaken, tracking the rally in oil prices.

USD/INR will likely test resistance at 72.12.

The USD/INR pair looks set to test key resistance above 72.00 with oil rallying to multi-month highs on US-Iran tensions.

Brent oil is currently trading at $70.42, its highest level since May 2019. The black gold is currently representing a 16.7 percent gain on the low of $60.32 registered in early December.

India imports more than 80% of its oil requirements and the rise in crude prices increases India's annual oil import bill.

Hence, markets are likely to offer Rupee, pushing USD/INR to 72.12 - resistance of the weekly chart contracting triangle.

A weekly close above 72.12 would imply a resumption of the rally from July lows near 68.30 and open the doors for beak above 73.00

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels