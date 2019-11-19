USD/INR Technical Analysis: Bearish MACD, 1-week-old falling trendline keep sellers hopeful

- USD/INR holds on to recovery gains from 50-bar SMA.
- Short-term resistance line, bearish MACD increase odds for another pullback.
- 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement provide key support.
While taking rounds to 71.86 during early Asian morning on Wednesday, USD/INR stays below the immediate resistance line amid a bearish signal from MACD.
As a result, sellers can expect another drop to 50-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 71.72 ahead of dragging the quote to 50% Fibonacci retracement of the current month upside, around 71.40.
However, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 71.21/18 could restrict pair’s declines below 71.40, if not then November 07 low close to 70.87 and the monthly bottom surrounding 70.50 could be sellers’ favorites.
Should buyers ignore bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD), they need to cross immediate resistance line, at 72.13, in order to challenge the monthly top around 72.40.
If at all prices stay strong beyond 72.40, September month high near 72.65 and December 2018 high of 72.82 will be in the spotlight.
USD/INR 4-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0856
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|71.9456
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.1874
|Daily SMA50
|71.1578
|Daily SMA100
|70.6892
|Daily SMA200
|70.2067
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.958
|Previous Daily Low
|71.5715
|Previous Weekly High
|72.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.97
|Previous Monthly High
|71.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.6425
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.8104
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.692
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.4385
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.3055
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.0786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.2116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.4651
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro entering the Asian session above the 1.1075 level
The Fiber, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200 DMAs. The market is trading above the 1.1075 level and the main SMAs. As the bullish pressure remains present above 1.1075.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2925 as Johnson-Corbyn debate ends on a sour note
With the ITV’s political debate deviating from the recent polls of Conservatives’ lead in Dec election, GBP/USD takes the rounds 1.2925 by the start of Asian session. Snap polls showed mixed outcome and increased political uncertainty.
USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out
USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.
Gold advances beyond $1,470 as US T-bond yields extend slide
The XAU/USD pair capitalized on the sour market sentiment in the second half of the day on Tuesday and rose above the $1,470 handle.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.