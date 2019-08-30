USD/INR takes the bids to 71.75 ahead of India GDP

- USD/INR holds firm amid trade-led risk-on ahead of key growth data from India.
- The US second-tier data and trade/political news will also entertain investors.
Despite failing to rise beyond the yearly top, flashed early-week, USD/INR remains positive while trading near 71.75 ahead of the Europe markets open on Friday.
The underlying sentiment recently gained momentum as the US-China trade war seems to near a breakthrough after China stepped back from fresh levies ahead of the September meeting. Also adding to the optimism is risk-on mood amid the Asian equities and recovery of the US Treasury yields.
However, buyers are still worried near 10-month high as forecasts concerning India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for Q2 19 (Q1 FY 19/20) flash downbeat signals.
TD Securities anticipate further slowdown in Indian GDP figures to a 5.6% y/y (market expectations 5.7%) figure following a 5.8% y/y increase in the previous quarter. Additionally, global rating agency Fitch also downgraded the Asian economy’s growth forecast for the year 2019/20 to a six-year low of 6.7% versus previous expectations of 7.3%.
Other than Indian GDP, second-tier data like Personal Income/Consumption, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index from the United States (US) could also direct near-term USD/INR moves. Also in the spotlight will be any news/headlines concerning the US-China trade relations.
Technical Analysis
While 21-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 71.30 acts as immediate support before drawing traders’ attention to 71.00, an upside clearance of 72.38 will extend pair’s run-up to December 2018 high near 72.82.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears the 2019 lows amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1050, close to the 2019 trough of 1.1027. German Retail Sales fell by 2.2% in July. Euro-zone inflation figures are due out next.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, ignoring PM Johnson's optimism about renewing talks with the EU. Parliament is gearing up for a battle on Brexit next week.
USD/JPY drops back towards 106.00 as trade optimism fades
USD/JPY turns south in tandem with S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, now looking to test the 106 handle, as the US-China trade optimism fades heading into key US macro releases.
Gold: Thursday's bearish outside day makes today's close pivotal
Gold created a bearish outside day on Thursday, an early warning of bearish reversal. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,526 per Oz, having hit a low of $1,522 earlier today.
Forex Today: Trade optimism and some Brexit calm ahead of a packed day
Markets are calm and optimistic about a resolution on trade after China hinted it may wait before retaliating in response to the upcoming US tariffs on September 1. The dollar has remained stable in Asia.