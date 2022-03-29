USD/INR skids below 76.00 on the underperformance of DXY and falling oil prices

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/INR has plunged below 76.00 as DXY weakens on higher demand for risk-sensitive assets.
  • Falling oil prices have appreciated the Indian rupee.
  • DXY has also been hammered ahead of poor US NFP.

The USD/INR pair is on the verge of auctioning below the previous week’s low at 75.95 as the mighty greenback surrendered sufficient gains on Tuesday after the risk-off impulse fades away amid progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. While a serious plunge in oil prices has put the Indian rupee on the front foot.

The US dollar index (DXY) has been offered strongly by the responsive sellers at around 99.30 as the market participants have started expecting an underperformance from the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) indicator, which is due on Friday. A preliminary estimate of US NFP at 475k indicates disappointment in comparison with the previous print of 678K. Apart from the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure, US NFP is an important economic indicator, which is approached by the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers before dictating the interest rate policy. Therefore, a decent shrinkage in the employment numbers is likely to trim the odds of a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed.

On the oil front, lockdown measures in Shanghai to contain the resurgence of Covid-19 have started highlighting heavy slippage in the overall demand.  The Chinese administration has restricted the movement of men, materials, and machines amid mass Covid-19 testing in a large part of Shanghai. India, being a major importer of crude oil is going to reap the benefits of cooling oil prices.

The major driver will remain the US NFP this week but before that investors will also focus on the speech from Fed President John C. Williams, which is due on Tuesday.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 75.9651
Today Daily Change -0.0612
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 76.0263
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.2761
Daily SMA50 75.4463
Daily SMA100 75.1379
Daily SMA200 74.7213
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.3828
Previous Daily Low 76.0222
Previous Weekly High 76.606
Previous Weekly Low 75.9466
Previous Monthly High 75.9006
Previous Monthly Low 74.3785
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 76.16
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 76.2451
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.9047
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.7831
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.5441
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.2654
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.5044
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.626

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

