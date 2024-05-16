USD/INR rises to near 83.50 due to the upward correction in the US Dollar

- USD/INR gains ground as US Treasury yields recover on Thursday.
- The US Dollar may struggle due to the growing expectations of multiple rate cuts by the Fed in 2024.
- India's Trade Deficit increased to $19.1 billion in April due to lower exports and a rise in Gold imports.
The USD/INR pair edges higher to near 83.50 during the early European session on Thursday. The upward correction in the US Dollar (USD) helps the pair to retrace its recent losses registered in the last two days. However, the Greenback depreciated on Wednesday due to growing expectations of multiple rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2024.
This dovish sentiment surrounding the Fed was bolstered after the release of the lower-than-expected monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Sales data from the United States (US). US CPI decelerated to 0.3% month-over-month in April and came in at a lower-than-expected 0.4% reading. While Retail Sales flattened, falling short of the expected increase of 0.4%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, hovers around 104.30. The improved US Treasury yields are providing support for the Greenback. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds stand at 4.73% and 4.33, respectively, by the press time.
On Wednesday, India's Trade Deficit, released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, increased to $19.1 billion in April, from the previous reading of $15.6 billion. This increase could be attributed to lower exports and a surge in Gold imports, according to government data.
Reuters cited a foreign exchange trader at a private bank who suggested that the Indian National Rupee (INR) "should strengthen somewhat, but don't expect the movement to be very significant as the INR would continue to underperform amidst broad USD short positions buildup." Forward premiums on the USD/INR pair saw an uptick, with the one-year implied yield rising by 2 basis points to 1.70%, supported by lower US bond yields.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.4965
|Today Daily Change
|0.0804
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|83.4161
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.437
|Daily SMA50
|83.2954
|Daily SMA100
|83.1691
|Daily SMA200
|83.1721
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.6006
|Previous Daily Low
|83.4061
|Previous Weekly High
|83.6168
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.36
|Previous Monthly High
|83.906
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.9225
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.4804
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.5263
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.348
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.2798
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.1535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.5424
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.6687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.7368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 following Wednesday's rally
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.0900 after registering impressive gains on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to stage a rebound following the CPI-inspired selloff as investors await mid-tier data releases and comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD corrects lower after testing 1.2700
Following Wednesday's upsurge, GBP/USD stretched higher and touched a fresh multi-week high at 1.2700 in the Asian session on Thursday. With the market focus shifting to US Jobless Claims data, the pair corrects lower in the European trading hours.
Gold price drifts higher as US CPI inflation fuels Fed rate cuts
The Gold price gains traction amid the weaker US Dollar on Thursday. The recent CPI report showed inflation in the US slowed in April, prompting market players to increase their bets on the US Fed rate cuts this year.
DOGE’s 15% upside potential hinges on Bitcoin holding above $65K
Dogecoin price is trading with a bullish bias, leading meme coins north as sector bulls resurface. This show of hand comes after Bitcoin price broke past the $65,000 threshold and could extend if the pioneer cryptocurrency holds above this level.
Dow Jones Industrial Average soars 350 points, sets new all-time high as rate cut hopes surge
The Dow Jones Industrial Average clipped into a fresh all-time high on Wednesday, gaining almost nine-tenths of a percent during the US market session after US Consumer Price Index inflation slipped further back.