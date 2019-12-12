USD/INR registers four-day losing streak with eyes on tariff headlines

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR stays mildly negative in a reaction to the Fed’s dovish pause.
  • Uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade deal keeps the INR gains in check.
  • Second-tier India data can offer intermediate moves.

USD/INR logs in the four-day losing streak while trading around 70.70 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The pair initially benefited from the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious tone concerning the 2020 rate cuts but fears of trade war keep the downside limited.

Despite announcing no change to its current monetary policy, the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments provided broad weakness to the US dollar (USD). Also challenging the Fed’s hawkish sentiment could the dot-plot that mentions no rate hikes in 2020.

On the trade front, the United States (US) President Donald Trump is readying for the December 15 deadline. China, on the other hand, criticizes the Trump administration while demanding the cancellation of upcoming tariffs to continue discussing the future trade deal.

While the Fed’s move offered an initial flight to Asian currencies, fears of a full-fledged trade war between the US and China kept the US 10-year treasury yields confined around 1.80%. Also limiting the pair’s declines are comments from China’s Industry ministry that raised doubts on the growth of the Asian leader.

Moving on, India’s October month Industrial Output, expected -5.0% versus -4.3%, could offer intermediate direction to the pair while major attention will be on the trade headlines.

Technical Analysis

Unless extending losses below 70.35, comprising lows marked in August, prices are less likely to visit 70.00. On the upside, 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 71.25 can keep the pair’s recovery limited.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.68
Today Daily Change -0.0269
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 70.7069
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.5153
Daily SMA50 71.2613
Daily SMA100 71.1568
Daily SMA200 70.2505
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.025
Previous Daily Low 70.328
Previous Weekly High 71.98
Previous Weekly Low 71.1775
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.5943
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.7587
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.3483
Daily Pivot Point S2 69.9896
Daily Pivot Point S3 69.6513
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.0453
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.3836
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.7423

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day

GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day

GBP/USD is solidly bid at nine-month highs above 1.3200 on the UK election day. Sterling has rallied by 10% since early September. Markets seem to have priced in a Conservative victory. Investors are hedged for an unexpected election outcome.

GBP/USD News

AUD/USD holds in bullish territories awaiting tariff updates

AUD/USD holds in bullish territories awaiting tariff updates

AUD/USD has morphed into a consolidation of the rally from 0.68 the figure to post-Fed's Powell comment 0.6888 high. The pair is trading bullish according to intraday technical readings.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates FOMC-led losses, awaits tariffs update

USD/JPY consolidates FOMC-led losses, awaits tariffs update

USD/JPY holds steady around 108.55 in the Asian trades, as all eyes remain on the US tariffs update for fresh trading impetus. Markets responded to the Fed's dovish stunt overnight by selling US dollar across the board.

USD/JPY News

ECB Preview: How Lagarde's debut Dec decision may drive EUR/USD higher

ECB Preview: How Lagarde's debut Dec decision may drive EUR/USD higher

"Dovish Draghi drags EUR/USD lower" has been one of this analyst's favorite headlines – but there is a new boss in town. Christine Lagarde makes her debut decision and she may attempt to appease ECB hawks, driving the euro higher.

Read more

GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day

GBP/USD sits at nine-month highs on the UK election day

GBP/USD is solidly bid at nine-month highs above 1.3200 on the UK election day. Sterling has rallied by 10% since early September. Markets seem to have priced in a Conservative victory. Investors are hedged for an unexpected election outcome.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures