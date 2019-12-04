USD/INR pulls back from nine-day high as news from S&P dims risk-off, RBI in focus

- USD/INR fails to stay strong as S&P holds India’s credit outlook unchanged.
- Fears of US-China trade war seems to have been ignored for now.
- Indian equities buck the prevailing trend at Asian frontier.
USD/INR drops to the intra-day low of 71.71 during the initial trading session of the Indian markets on Wednesday. The pair earlier surged to the nine-day high amid increasing global trade pessimism. Though, news from S&P offered a sigh of relief to the Indian traders.
As per the tweet from India’s Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, the global rating agency S&P reaffirmed the sovereign rating of India at BBB- with a stable outlook. The news received a good response from Indian rupee (INR) Bulls as another rating giant, Moody’s, cut the Asian nation’s credit rating outlook to negative during last month.
While the news helps Indian equity benchmarks to deviate from other Asian counterparts, the rise of stocks seems to be capped by the fears of a trade war between the United States (US) and China. US President Donald Trump recently dimmed chances of a phase-one deal during this year while also indicating further hardships for the European, Japanese and East American exporters.
Traders will keep eyes on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting, up for Thursday, for immediate direction ahead of Friday’s US employment data.
While the RBI is expected to announce another rate cut despite axing benchmark rates by almost 135 basis points (bps) during the present year. The Indian central bank could also show worries concerning the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) after the data recently dropped to a multi-year low. Further, the US employment figures could keep portraying the strength of the labor market and might support the US dollar (USD).
Technical Analysis
61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November month upside, near 71.20, restricts the pair’s near-term declines while November month top near 72.40 caps the quote’s short-term rise.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0660
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|71.786
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.6394
|Daily SMA50
|71.2426
|Daily SMA100
|71.0251
|Daily SMA200
|70.2405
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.826
|Previous Daily Low
|71.5275
|Previous Weekly High
|71.8815
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.2255
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.712
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.6415
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.6003
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.4147
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|71.3018
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.8988
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.0117
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.1973
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need big miss on US data to force a breakout
EUR/USD remains below key resistance at 1.1097 amid renewed trade tensions. The focus is on the US ADP Employment report and ISM Non-Manufacturing data. A big miss on US data will likely yield a convincing move above 1.1097.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.3000 ahead of UK Services PMI
Following its run-up to the six-week top, GBP/USD hovers around 1.3000 heading into the London open. The quote rallied above 1.30 on Tuesday after recent polls raised odds of the ruling Conservatives Party’s victory in Dec. 12 election.
Forex Today: Aussie downed by trade, growth concerns; Services PMIs in focus
Fresh US-China concerns over the Xinjiang human rights bill added to the ongoing trade deal uncertainty in the Asian session, as Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower. The risk tones remained broadly softer, as the safe-havens continued to find support.
Gold: Probing key resistance at $1,478
Gold is chipping away at resistance at $1,478 in Asia. A close higher would confirm a double bottom breakout. That would mean the pullback from September highs above $1,555 has ended and the bulls have regained control.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 108.50 despite risk-off
USD/JPY holds the lower ground just ahead of the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls take a breather amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data.