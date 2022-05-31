USD/INR Price News: Rupee bears the burden of upbeat oil, USD above 77.50 ahead of India GDP

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR takes the bids to renew intraday high amid broad US dollar rebound.
  • Firmer oil prices, strong yields drown INR ahead of India’s Jan-March GDP.
  • Easing bets on Fed’s aggressive rate hikes, cautious mood ahead of Biden-Powell meet probe USD rebound.

USD/INR remains on the front foot around 77.65, refreshing intraday high, as firmer USD and oil prices weigh on Indian Rupee (INR) pair during Tuesday’s Asian session. It’s worth noting that the cautious sentiment ahead of the January-March India GDP and a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell also propel the quote of late.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) bounces off the monthly low to regain the 101.50 level, up 0.23% intraday at the latest, amid mixed sentiment and firmer US Treasury yields.

Although easing of the virus-led lockdowns joins receding bets on the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes to favor the US stock futures, as well as Asia-Pacific equities, geopolitical headlines join firmer yields to challenge optimists. That said, the Eurogroup agrees on fresh sanctions on Russia while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation remained ‘extremely difficult’ in the Donbas region, per Reuters.

Elsewhere, comments from Fed Board of Governors member Christopher Waller also seem to underpin the US Treasury yields and the greenback’s recent upside. The policymaker said that he supports lifting interest rates by another 50 bps at the next several Fed meetings and that the policy rate should be above neutral by the end of the year to reduce demand, reported Reuters.

It should be observed that a two-month high in oil prices, around $116.50 by the press time, also weighs on INR due to India’s record deficit and heavy reliance on energy imports.

Looking forward, India’s January-March GDP, expected 4.0% YoY versus 5.4% prior, appears an immediate catalyst for the USD/INR pair traders to watch. Following that, Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for May will decorate the daily calendar. Above all, the Biden-Powell talks and geopolitical headlines from the Eurogroup meeting will be crucial for the quote.

Technical analysis

Higher-low formation joins bullish RSI divergence to keep USD/INR buyers hopeful of breaking the immediate trading range between 77.30 and 77.80 to the upside.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 77.6502
Today Daily Change 0.1077
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 77.5425
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 77.3206
Daily SMA50 76.6321
Daily SMA100 75.9261
Daily SMA200 75.2331
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 77.585
Previous Daily Low 77.4818
Previous Weekly High 77.9268
Previous Weekly Low 77.4446
Previous Monthly High 77.0715
Previous Monthly Low 75.2634
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 77.5456
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 77.5212
Daily Pivot Point S1 77.4879
Daily Pivot Point S2 77.4332
Daily Pivot Point S3 77.3847
Daily Pivot Point R1 77.5911
Daily Pivot Point R2 77.6396
Daily Pivot Point R3 77.6943

 

 

