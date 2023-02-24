USD/INR Price News: Indian Rupee stays depressed near 82.80 during five week losing streak

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • USD/INR picks up bids to pare the biggest daily loss in a month.
  • Firmer Oil price, hawkish Fed bets weigh on Indian Rupee.
  • US Core PCE Price Index eyed for clear directions on US inflation conditions and Fed’s next move.

USD/INR prints mild gains around 82.70 as it consolidates the biggest daily loss in a month during early Friday. In doing so, the Indian Rupee (INR) pair struggles to cheer cautious optimism in the Asia-Pacific region as Oil price extends the previous day’s rebound from the monthly low.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region appear slightly positive, ex-China, as government nominees for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) board appear in no mood to challenge the easy money policies.

Alternatively, mixed headlines surrounding China, due to its peace plan for Ukraine and ties with Russia, join the US-China readiness for trade talks despite not sharing the details and criticizing each other on various issues to challenge the market sentiment.

Elsewhere, India is yet to recover from the Adani-led equity fiasco and the government’s push for cutting the budget deficit, which in turn raises doubts about one of the top Asian economies’ growth prospects. It’s worth noting that strong Oil prices recently weighed on the INR due to India’s reliance on energy imports.

While portraying the mood, Wall Street closed on the positive side but the S&P 500 Futures recently failed to extend the recovery moves from the monthly low by retreating to 4,015, down 0.10% intraday at the latest. Further, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields seesaw around 3.87%, making it less active on the day, whereas the US two-year bond coupons stay inactive near 4.69% by the press time.

Moving on, USD/INR traders should pay attention to the risk catalysts for clear directions ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favorite inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. That said, the latest slew of positive US data keeps buyers hopeful.

Also read: US PCE Inflation Preview: Can the US Dollar turn bullish for good?

Technical analysis

Although a four-month-old descending resistance line, around 82.95 by the press time, keeps challenging USD/INR bears, 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level surrounding 82.25 puts a floor under the price.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 82.7311
Today Daily Change 0.1302
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 82.6009
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.4654
Daily SMA50 82.2661
Daily SMA100 82.1509
Daily SMA200 80.7322
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.9542
Previous Daily Low 82.5615
Previous Weekly High 83.0456
Previous Weekly Low 82.4892
Previous Monthly High 83.072
Previous Monthly Low 80.8822
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.7115
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 82.8042
Daily Pivot Point S1 82.4569
Daily Pivot Point S2 82.3129
Daily Pivot Point S3 82.0642
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.8495
Daily Pivot Point R2 83.0982
Daily Pivot Point R3 83.2422

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY jumps back toward 135.00 amid BoJ confirmation hearings

USD/JPY jumps back toward 135.00 amid BoJ confirmation hearings

USD/JPY is rebounding toward 135.00, having tested the 134.00 mark, as the BoJ Governor and Deputy Governor nominee testify at their confirmation hearings before the parliament on Friday. Investors assess their takes on the monetary policy ahead of the US PCE inflation data. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD rebound eyes 0.6850 amid mixed sentiment ahead of Fed’s favorite inflation gauge

AUD/USD rebound eyes 0.6850 amid mixed sentiment ahead of Fed’s favorite inflation gauge

AUD/USD braces for the key US data around 0.6825, extending the previous day’s rebound from a seven-week low during early Friday. The Aussie pair seems to cheer the latest headlines from China and Japan as they tame the previous risk-off mood.

AUD/USD News

Gold faces heat around $1,830 as USD Index attempts recovery

Gold faces heat around $1,830 as USD Index attempts recovery

Gold price has sensed barricades while extending its recovery above $1,828.00 in the Asian session. The downside pressure in the precious metal looks confident as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after a correction to near 104.10. 

Gold News

Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously

Bitcoin: Reversal signs push BTC holders to tread cautiously

Bitcoin (BTC) price is in limbo and has been grappling with coinciding hurdles on multiple timeframes for nearly two weeks. As bulls and bears fight for control, altcoins are in chaos; some are exploding, others are pulling back after quick and impressive gains.

Read more

Is recession still possible? – FOMC, rates, PCE

Is recession still possible? – FOMC, rates, PCE

Stock bulls are sticking close to the sidelines as they await the critical PCE Prices Index on Friday amid concerns that recent declines in inflation may have stalled. Stubbornly high prices mean the Federal Reserve may have more work to do, including increasing interest rates higher than many have been penciling.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures