USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee revisits monthly support line below 76.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR again confronts monthly resistance line while taking the bids near 75.80.
  • Bearish MACD suggests repetition of the recent pattern marking loss after the gain.
  • An upside clearance can refresh monthly top while bears may have to break April low to mark their strength.

USD/INR takes the bids near 75.80, up 0.32% on a day, while heading into the European session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair confronts the monthly resistance line while also repeating the recent pattern of gain-followed-by-loss on the daily chart.

Not only the short-term trading pattern and immediate resistance line, at 75.85 now, but bearish MACD also cuts down the odds of the pair’s further upside.

As a result, sellers are targeting 75.50 as nearby support ahead of the key April month low near 74.95, a break of which can recall late-March lows near 74.40.

Alternatively, pair’s sustained trading above 75.85 will refresh the monthly top of 76.20 whereas April 21 high of 76.98 and the April monthly peak close to 77.38 could lure the bulls afterward.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.795
Today Daily Change 0.2400
Today Daily Change % 0.32%
Today daily open 75.555
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.7131
Daily SMA50 75.7198
Daily SMA100 73.7421
Daily SMA200 72.5219
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.855
Previous Daily Low 75.4707
Previous Weekly High 76.1945
Previous Weekly Low 75.0489
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.6175
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.7082
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.3988
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.2426
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.0145
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.7831
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.0112
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.1674

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

