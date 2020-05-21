USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee revisits monthly support line below 76.00

- USD/INR again confronts monthly resistance line while taking the bids near 75.80.
- Bearish MACD suggests repetition of the recent pattern marking loss after the gain.
- An upside clearance can refresh monthly top while bears may have to break April low to mark their strength.
USD/INR takes the bids near 75.80, up 0.32% on a day, while heading into the European session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair confronts the monthly resistance line while also repeating the recent pattern of gain-followed-by-loss on the daily chart.
Not only the short-term trading pattern and immediate resistance line, at 75.85 now, but bearish MACD also cuts down the odds of the pair’s further upside.
As a result, sellers are targeting 75.50 as nearby support ahead of the key April month low near 74.95, a break of which can recall late-March lows near 74.40.
Alternatively, pair’s sustained trading above 75.85 will refresh the monthly top of 76.20 whereas April 21 high of 76.98 and the April monthly peak close to 77.38 could lure the bulls afterward.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.795
|Today Daily Change
|0.2400
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|75.555
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.7131
|Daily SMA50
|75.7198
|Daily SMA100
|73.7421
|Daily SMA200
|72.5219
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.855
|Previous Daily Low
|75.4707
|Previous Weekly High
|76.1945
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.0489
|Previous Monthly High
|76.975
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.14
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.6175
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.7082
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.3988
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.2426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.0145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.7831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.0112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.1674
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower amid intensifying US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0950, down from the highs. Rising Sino-American tensions are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. Eurozone flash PMIs await the euro and the dollar.
GBP/USD dips below 1.22 amid concerns about negative rates
GBP/USD dropped below 1.22 after BOE Governor Bailey is open to negative rates, fraught Brexit talks, and amid a souring market mood that supports the dollar. Flash PMIs are set to show a bounce from the lows.
US Initial Jobless Claims: Will there be a hiring surge?
The incipient economic reopening movement that started in Georgia on April 24 has since seen stay-at-home orders lifted in almost all states and some or most business restrictions in many others has not yet diminished the soaring unemployment in the United States.
Gold snaps two-day winning streak to slip below $1,750
Gold prices ease from three-day high around $1,754. The bullion snaps the previous two-day winning streak as the US dollar bounces back from multi-day low amid risk reset. US-China tussle back in focus, virus data also weigh on trading sentiment.
WTI eyes fourth straight weekly gain
WTI is trading near two-month highs reached Wednesday and appears set to end the week on a positive note. A barrel of black gold is currently changing hands at $33.68.