USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee retreats towards 73.00 on USD pullback

- USD/INR steps back from intraday top, stays on the consolidation mode.
- Options market suggests the strongest bullish bias in over a week.
- US dollar struggles amid retreating US Treasury yields, pre-Fed caution.
- India Trade Deficit, US Retail Sales will decorate calendar, FOMC becomes the key.
USD/INR reverses the early Asian gains while dropping back to 73.18 as Indian traders begin Tuesday’s work. The Indian rupee (INR) pair refreshed one-week top on Friday before stepping back from 100-day SMA afterward. In doing so, the quote reacts to the US dollar moves amid cautious sentiment ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
The pair recently takes clues from the US Treasury yields as they snap a two-day uptrend and weigh on the US dollar. That said, the US dollar index (DXY) refreshes intraday low to 90.47, down 0.04% on a day, by the press time. With the recently improving inflation expectations data from the regional Federal Reserve banks, the market’s mood remains downbeat before tomorrow’s key event.
It’s worth noting that the chatters surrounding further US-China tension and fears of Delta variant of the covid also weigh on the risk appetite.
On the contrary, hopes of further stimulus from the US and a notable increase in vaccine donations from the West, to the needy nations, battle the pessimism.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while markets in Asia-Pacific, except for China, track mildly bid Wall Street benchmarks.
It should be observed that the USD/INR weakness doesn’t go hand-in-hand with the options market signals as the latest risk reversal, a ratio of bullish bets to bearish bets, jump to the highest since June 03.
Moving on, India’s Trade Deficit for May, expected to remain unchanged at $6.32 billion, may offer immediate direction to the USD/INR moves ahead of the US Retail Sales figures for May, expected -0.8% MoM versus 0.0% prior.
Above all, the market’s anxiety over the Fed’s next moves can keep the USD/INR range-bound ahead of Fed’s verdict.
Technical analysis
Failures to cross 100-day SMA, around 73.30, drags USD/INR towards an ascending support line from May 28, near 73.05. However, upbeat oscillators reject calls of any further downside below the 73.00 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.1905
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|73.192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.9266
|Daily SMA50
|73.7339
|Daily SMA100
|73.2885
|Daily SMA200
|73.4697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.2896
|Previous Daily Low
|73.1046
|Previous Weekly High
|73.3146
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.7472
|Previous Monthly High
|74.311
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.3386
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.2189
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.1012
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.0103
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.9161
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.2862
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.3804
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.4713
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
