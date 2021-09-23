USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee recovers from key support below 74.00 ahead of US PMI

- USD/INR snaps two-day uptrend, extends pullback from two-month-old resistance line.
- Upbeat sentiment, off in Japan underpin US dollar’s consolidation of Fed-led gains.
- India’s virus-led death toll eases but infections stay firmer.
- Preliminary Markit PMIs for September, China’s Evergrande in focus.
USD/INR remains on the back foot around 73.75, down 0.14% on a day while stopping two-day advances heading into Thursday’s European session.
The Indian rupee (INR) pair refreshed it's monthly high the previous day after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) provided signals for the much-awaited tapering of the bond purchases. However, the following risk-on mood dragged the quote back from a descending trend line from July 19.
The headlines concerning Evergrande and doubts over the Fed rate hike could be linked to the recent optimism in the market. Also, chatters that the US policymakers make progress on the much-awaited stimulus and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Pfizer booster shot of the covid vaccine for the aged above 65 add to the upbeat sentiment.
Additionally, an off in Japan restricts bond trading and allows markets to consolidate the US dollar’s Fed-led gains. That said, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains, up for the second day to portray the risk-on mood and weigh on the greenback’s safe-haven demand.
It’s worth noting that a reduction in India’s COVID-19 related deaths, from 383 to 282, battles the escalating virus cases, up 31,923 versus 26,974 reported the previous day.
Given the indecision of the Fed rate hike past 2022, when the tapering is likely to end, coupled with the recent stimulus hopes from the US, the US Dollar Index (DXY) pullback from monthly peak may extend, which in turn can weigh on the USD/INR prices. On the same line were expectations that China will safeguard the economy from the Evergrande blow.
Though, today’s flash readings of September month activity data from the Markit and weekly job numbers for the US will be important factors to watch.
Technical analysis
Bullish MACD signals and an ascending support line from September 03, near 73.60, keep USD/INR buyers hopeful, the stated resistance line and 50-DMA, respectively around 73.95 and 94.00 challenge the pair’s upside.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.8114
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0596
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|73.871
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.4826
|Daily SMA50
|74.0072
|Daily SMA100
|73.8151
|Daily SMA200
|73.5855
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.9625
|Previous Daily Low
|73.667
|Previous Weekly High
|73.7915
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.352
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5575
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.911
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.8496
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.7799
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.7045
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.538
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.409
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.2955
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
