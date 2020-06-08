USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee pauses three-day winning streak around 21-day SMA

- USD/INR struggles for direction near short-term key resistance.
- Normal RSI conditions, nearness to 21-day SMA keeps the hope of another pullback below 76.00.
- A two-month-old falling trend line adds to the upside barrier.
- April low becomes the crucial support below 75.00.
USD/INR trims the early-day gains to 75.54, up only 0.04% on a day, during the pre-European session on Monday. In doing so, the quote steps back from 21-day SMA.
Considering the normal RSI conditions and the pair’s repeated pullback from near-term key SMA, the pair may decline further towards the monthly low of 74.98.
However, April 30 bottom surrounding 74.95 can restrict the quote’s further downside, if not then March 27 trough close to 74.40 could return to the charts.
On the upside, a clear break above 21-day SMA level of 75.57 will escalate the recovery moves towards a descending trend line from early April, currently around 75.85.
In a case where the bulls manage to cross 75.85 on a daily basis, 76.00 and May month top of 76.20 will become their favorites.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.0220
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|75.518
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.5752
|Daily SMA50
|75.8562
|Daily SMA100
|74.2636
|Daily SMA200
|72.7592
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.622
|Previous Daily Low
|75.39
|Previous Weekly High
|75.622
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.9786
|Previous Monthly High
|76.1945
|Previous Monthly Low
|75.0489
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.5333
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.4786
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.398
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.278
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.166
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.6299
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.7419
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.8619
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD extends its post-US NFP downside consolidation below 1.1300 into Europe this Monday. Germany will publish Industrial Production data for April at 06:00 GMT. The output is seen contracting by 15.5% MoM vs. March’s -9.2%.
GBP/USD consolidates near three-month tops amid mixed clues
GBP/USD eases from 1.2730, the highest since March 12. Risk reset, US dollar pullback drags the quote from the multi-day top, UK news keep traders guessing. Qualitative catalysts become the key amid a light calendar.
Gold: Mildly bid under $1,700, still below 50-day SMA
Gold prices extend pullbacks from $1,677.73 to print the intraday high of $1,688.85. Despite bouncing off five-week low, the bullion stays below 50-day SMA amid bearish MACD. As a result, sellers remain hopeful of the fresh downside.
WTI: Bears looking to failure below 200-DMA
Price running close to tough resistance bears looking for a major correction. 61.8% Fib, 200 DMA and prior structure confluence make for string resistance. Divergence supports the case for correction of weekly bullish impulse.
Fed moves back to center stage as transmission mechanism is challenged
The Federal Reserve moves to center stage next week. Outside of the US and Chinese inflation measures, it looks to be a relatively light week in terms of high-frequency economic data. Investors are still ruminating over the surprising jobs report.