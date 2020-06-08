USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee pauses three-day winning streak around 21-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR struggles for direction near short-term key resistance.
  • Normal RSI conditions, nearness to 21-day SMA keeps the hope of another pullback below 76.00.
  • A two-month-old falling trend line adds to the upside barrier.
  • April low becomes the crucial support below 75.00.

USD/INR trims the early-day gains to 75.54, up only 0.04% on a day, during the pre-European session on Monday. In doing so, the quote steps back from 21-day SMA.

Considering the normal RSI conditions and the pair’s repeated pullback from near-term key SMA, the pair may decline further towards the monthly low of 74.98.

However, April 30 bottom surrounding 74.95 can restrict the quote’s further downside, if not then March 27 trough close to 74.40 could return to the charts.

On the upside, a clear break above 21-day SMA level of 75.57 will escalate the recovery moves towards a descending trend line from early April, currently around 75.85.

In a case where the bulls manage to cross 75.85 on a daily basis, 76.00 and May month top of 76.20 will become their favorites.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.54
Today Daily Change 0.0220
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 75.518
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.5752
Daily SMA50 75.8562
Daily SMA100 74.2636
Daily SMA200 72.7592
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.622
Previous Daily Low 75.39
Previous Weekly High 75.622
Previous Weekly Low 74.9786
Previous Monthly High 76.1945
Previous Monthly Low 75.0489
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.5333
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.4786
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.398
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.278
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.166
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.6299
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.7419
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.8619

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

