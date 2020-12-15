USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee eases below 74.00 as risks dwindle in Asia

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR bounces off two-week low to refresh intraday high.
  • Trading sentiment sours amid virus woes, Aussie-China trade tussle.
  • US election results, vaccine hopes and expectations of stimulus battle bears.
  • Indian Trade Deficit, Balance of Payment details will be eyed for fresh impulse.

USD/INR refreshes intraday high to 73.65, up 0.02% on a day, while bouncing off the lowest since November 02 during early Tuesday. The quote recently recovered as the US dollar pulled back from the April 2018 low, flashed the previous day, amid a mild risk-off mood in Asia.

Joe Biden’s victory in Electoral College and upbeat comments from the American Congress, relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus, join the vaccine-related welcome news to keep the markets hopeful. However, worsening virus conditions in Tokyo, the UK, Europe and the US weigh the mood.

Also challenging the sentiment could be mixed figures of Industrial Production and Retail Sales data, for November, from China, as well as Canberra-Beijing tussle. Although Chinese Industrial Production rose for the eighth month, also matched the forecast of 7.0%, the Retail Sales eased from the market consensus of 5.2% to 5.0% YoY during November. Further, tensions between Australia and China are getting fierce as the former is signaling to approach the World Trade Organization (WTO) for the dragon nation’s alleged trade-punitive measures over the Aussie Barley and coal.

Read: Asian stocks retreat as virus woes, Aussie-China tension battle covid vaccine hopes

At home, India’s WPI Inflation eases below 1.62% to 1.55% in October while the Consumer Price Index (CPI), also known as the retail inflation data, eased from 7.61% in October to 6.93% YoY in November, as per the figures from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, India.

Looking forward, the quote is likely to fade the upside momentum if the Trade Deficit matches the $9.96B forecast while Balance of Payment crosses $19.8B prior during the second quarter (Q2). Also expected to challenge the pair bulls can be the US dollar weakness. Though, broad risk-off in Asia may tame restrict USD/INR downside.

Technical analysis

Unless breaking an area including 21-day SMA and a falling trend line from November 13, around 73.85/90, USD/INR bulls are less likely to return.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.663
Today Daily Change 0.0217
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 73.6413
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.8946
Daily SMA50 73.8903
Daily SMA100 73.9772
Daily SMA200 74.7547
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.763
Previous Daily Low 73.4885
Previous Weekly High 74.0346
Previous Weekly Low 73.5408
Previous Monthly High 74.985
Previous Monthly Low 73.6492
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.5934
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.6581
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.4989
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.3564
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.2244
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.7734
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.9054
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.0479

 

 

