USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers look for fresh entry below 73.20

  • USD/INR battles six-week-old horizontal support amid downward sloping Momentum.
  • Failures to stay beyond key Fibonacci retracement levels, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor bears.

USD/INR holds lower ground near 73.25, down 0.05% intraday, amid the initial Indian trading session on Monday.

The Indian rupee pair failed to keep the bounce off short-term key horizontal support during the last week and the downbeat Momentum line also backed the resulted weakness, which in turn keeps USD/INR bears hopeful.

However, a clear downside break of 73.20 becomes necessary for the sellers before targeting the 73.00 threshold, not to forget the late March tops surrounding 72.70.

It should, however, be noted that March’s low near 72.25 and February’s bottom close to 72.17 may test the USD/INR bears before directing them to the 72.00 round figure.

Alternatively, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-April upside and 200-SMA, respectively near 73.55 and 74.20, become the key upside hurdles to watch during the quote’s fresh run-up, not to forget the recent highs near 73.70.

Overall, USD/INR remains bearish but the sellers seem tired of late.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.272
Today Daily Change -0.0071
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 73.2791
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.1595
Daily SMA50 73.6699
Daily SMA100 73.3387
Daily SMA200 73.5996
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.7151
Previous Daily Low 73.195
Previous Weekly High 73.7151
Previous Weekly Low 73.195
Previous Monthly High 75.6321
Previous Monthly Low 73.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.3936
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.5164
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.0777
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.8762
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.5575
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.5978
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.9165
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.118

 

 

