USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee buyers look for fresh entry below 73.20

- USD/INR battles six-week-old horizontal support amid downward sloping Momentum.
- Failures to stay beyond key Fibonacci retracement levels, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor bears.
USD/INR holds lower ground near 73.25, down 0.05% intraday, amid the initial Indian trading session on Monday.
The Indian rupee pair failed to keep the bounce off short-term key horizontal support during the last week and the downbeat Momentum line also backed the resulted weakness, which in turn keeps USD/INR bears hopeful.
However, a clear downside break of 73.20 becomes necessary for the sellers before targeting the 73.00 threshold, not to forget the late March tops surrounding 72.70.
It should, however, be noted that March’s low near 72.25 and February’s bottom close to 72.17 may test the USD/INR bears before directing them to the 72.00 round figure.
Alternatively, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-April upside and 200-SMA, respectively near 73.55 and 74.20, become the key upside hurdles to watch during the quote’s fresh run-up, not to forget the recent highs near 73.70.
Overall, USD/INR remains bearish but the sellers seem tired of late.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.272
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0071
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|73.2791
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.1595
|Daily SMA50
|73.6699
|Daily SMA100
|73.3387
|Daily SMA200
|73.5996
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.7151
|Previous Daily Low
|73.195
|Previous Weekly High
|73.7151
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.195
|Previous Monthly High
|75.6321
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.3936
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.5164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.0777
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|72.8762
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.5575
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.5978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.9165
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.118
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
