USD/INR Price News: Hanging man on 4H tests Indian rupee sellers above 73.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR picks up bids toward the intraday high.
  • Bearish candlestick formation, sustained trading below 200-bar SMA highlights two-week-old support line.
  • Monthly top adds to the upside barrier before the 74.00 threshold.

USD/INR trims early Asian losses while rising to 73.18 during the initial Indian session on Tuesday. Even so, the quote fails to convince the buyers as a hanging man bearish candlestick on the four-hour (4H) chart joins extended weakness below 200-bar SMA.

Hence, the latest uptick remains less harmful to USD/INR sellers ahead of 73.20 whereas the previous day’s high around 73.32 adds to the upside filter.

In a case where USD/INR rises past-73.32, the key SMA and the monthly peak, respectively around 73.46 and 73.56, will lure the bulls before highlighting the 74.00 round-figure and December’s high of 74.12.

Meanwhile, an ascending trend line from January 04, at 73.00 now, restricts the short-term downside of the USD/INR prices.

Should the sellers manage to conquer the key support line, the current month’s low near 72.85 will be the key to watch.

Overall, USD/INR is likely to remain depressed unless refreshing them monthly top.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.185
Today Daily Change 0.0096
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 73.1754
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.3311
Daily SMA50 73.6999
Daily SMA100 73.6649
Daily SMA200 74.5109
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.3271
Previous Daily Low 73.1534
Previous Weekly High 73.569
Previous Weekly Low 72.9795
Previous Monthly High 74.1215
Previous Monthly Low 72.9768
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.2607
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.2198
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.1102
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.0449
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.9365
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.2839
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.3923
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.4576

 

 

