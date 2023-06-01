USD/INR Price News: Declines to near 82.50 as investors discount overnight sell-off in USD Index

- USD/INR has tested territory below 82.50 as investors discount the impact of the overnight sell-off in the USD Index.
- The risk of recession still persists as the Fed is expected to continue its policy-tightening spell.
- The Indian Rupee remained in the spotlight after the release of upbeat Q4GDP data.
The USD/INR pair has displayed immense selling pressure at open as investors are discounting the impact of the overnight sell-off in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The asset has dropped to near the crucial support at 82.50.
S&P500 futures have added nominal gains in the Asian session after a bearish Wednesday. The overall market mood is quite cautious as investors have shifted their focus toward the United States Employment data, which will build a base of June’s monetary policy meeting by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has faced stiff barricades while attempting to extend recovery above 104.30. Meanwhile, clearance of the US debt-ceiling bill in Congress has entirely faded fears of a default by the Federal government. However, the risk of recession still persists as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to continue its policy-tightening spell.
Wednesday’s job market data showed that the recruitment process by firms is quite healthy. Now table turns to the United States Employment data. A release of better-than-anticipated US labor market data would bolster the requirement for more interest rate hikes by the Fed. As per the estimates, US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change (May) data is seen landing at 170K vs. the former release of 296K.
On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee remained in the spotlight after the release of upbeat Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data. The Indian economy expanded 6.1% in the fourth quarter of CY2022-23, higher than the prior expansion pace of 4.5%. Retail demand has remained resilient in the Indian economy and it could strengthen inflationary pressures again.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.4946
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1865
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|82.6811
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.3961
|Daily SMA50
|82.1578
|Daily SMA100
|82.172
|Daily SMA200
|81.8988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.7785
|Previous Daily Low
|82.6291
|Previous Weekly High
|82.981
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.5302
|Previous Monthly High
|82.981
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6435
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.7214
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.6861
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.6139
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.5468
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.4645
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.7634
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.8457
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.9128
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways below 1.0700 ahead of EU inflation data
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat just below 1.0700, extending its sideways movement in Asia this Thursday. The US debt deal wins the House passage. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair ahead of the EU inflation data and the US jobs data.
GPB/USD bulls run out of steam as 50-DMA prods upside near 1.2450
GBP/USD grinds near weekly high as bulls and bears jostle ahead of the key data/events scheduled for publishing on Thursday. The Cable pair makes rounds to 1.2450 during early Thursday morning in Europe amid the latest retreat in the US Dollar, mainly due to the cautious optimism and receding hawkish Fed bias.
Gold plays in a $5 range as investors await US NFP for Fed’s interest rate guidance
Gold price is demonstrating topsy-turvy moves in a $1,962-1,967 range in the Asian session. The precious metal has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the United States Employment data to gain serious guidance about June’s interest rate policy of the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Bitcoin likely to remain in red through the next quarter if history is any indication
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.
US ADP Employment, ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: First down, then up for US Dollar? Premium
With or without the debt-ceiling crisis, the US Dollar is on the rise – but every trend has a countertrend, and a double-feature release creates opportunities. Ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Thursday's release of two critical leading indicators is set to rock markets.