USD/INR Price Analysis: Hits six-week tops, eyes on 23.6% Fibonacci retracement

- USD/INR registers a three-day winning streak.
- Normal RSI, higher high favors the bulls.
- Sellers will look for entry below the five-week-old rising support line.
USD/INR gains 0.08% during the early Indian session on Thursday. The pair manages to portray a higher high formation while trading near the highest in six weeks. Also adding strength to the upside momentum is normal conditions of the RSI as well as the sustained rise beyond the key supports.
That said, the quote now heads to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to January 2020 upside, at 72.03 whereas January 05 top near 72.20 can please the bulls afterward.
In a case where the USD/INR prices manage to remain positive past-72.20, the yearly high of 72.60 will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 71.42 can entertain the short-term sellers during the pair’s pullback. However, the USD/INR pair can’t be termed weak unless breaking a multi-week-old trend line stretched from mid-January, around 71.28 now.
Even if the pair slips below 71.28, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA, respectively near 71.15 and 70.80, stand tall to challenge the bears.
USD/INR daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.6766
|Today Daily Change
|0.0550
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|71.6216
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.3766
|Daily SMA50
|71.2458
|Daily SMA100
|71.2535
|Daily SMA200
|70.6999
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.83
|Previous Daily Low
|71.41
|Previous Weekly High
|71.6475
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.125
|Previous Monthly High
|72.57
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.5875
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.6696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.5704
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.411
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|71.2005
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.991
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.831
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|72.0405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
