USD/INR Price Analysis: 10-day SMA restricts immediate downside

USD/INR witnesses pullback moves amid the latest US dollar weakness.

September 2019 high could please the bears, an ascending trend line from August 2013 could lure the bulls.

Overbought RSI favors the long liquidation.

With the USD/INR traders jostling amid broad US dollar weakness and sustained trading beyond 10-day SMA, the quote marks no major change to 74.13 during the initial Indian session on Thursday.

Looking at the overbought conditions of RSI, the USD/INR prices are likely to witness a pullback towards September 2019 top near 72.63.

However, a daily close beyond a 10-day SMA level of 73.56 as well as sustained trading below 73.00 becomes pre-requisite for the same.

On the upside, buyers will wait for a clear break of 74.50 to aim for the latest multi-year high near 75.20.

In a case where the bulls dominate beyond 75.20, an ascending trend line connecting highs marked during August 2013 and October 2018, around 76.90 can grab the market’s attention.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bullish