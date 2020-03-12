USD/INR Price Analysis: 10-day SMA restricts immediate downside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR witnesses pullback moves amid the latest US dollar weakness.
  • September 2019 high could please the bears, an ascending trend line from August 2013 could lure the bulls.
  • Overbought RSI favors the long liquidation.

With the USD/INR traders jostling amid broad US dollar weakness and sustained trading beyond 10-day SMA, the quote marks no major change to 74.13 during the initial Indian session on Thursday.

Looking at the overbought conditions of RSI, the USD/INR prices are likely to witness a pullback towards September 2019 top near 72.63.

However, a daily close beyond a 10-day SMA level of 73.56 as well as sustained trading below 73.00 becomes pre-requisite for the same.

On the upside, buyers will wait for a clear break of 74.50 to aim for the latest multi-year high near 75.20.

In a case where the bulls dominate beyond 75.20, an ascending trend line connecting highs marked during August 2013 and October 2018, around 76.90 can grab the market’s attention.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.135
Today Daily Change 0.0100
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 74.125
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.4995
Daily SMA50 71.7645
Daily SMA100 71.517
Daily SMA200 70.9382
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.5865
Previous Daily Low 73.4495
Previous Weekly High 74.49
Previous Weekly Low 71.9975
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.1522
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.8838
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.5208
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.9167
Daily Pivot Point S3 72.3838
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.6578
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.1907
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.7948

 

 

