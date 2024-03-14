USD/INR posts modest gains ahead of Indian WPI, US Retail Sales data

- Indian Rupee struggles to gain ground on Thursday amid the renewed USD demand, higher US Treasury bond yields.
- The foreign outflows and the upbeat US CPI report for February might drag the INR lower in the near term.
- India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) of Food, Fuel and Inflation, and US Retail Sales will be released on Thursday.
Indian Rupee (INR) trades on a negative note on Thursday on the stronger US Dollar (USD) and higher US Treasury bond yields. The downside of USD/INR is likely to be limited in the near term amid the foreign outflows and the hotter-than-expected US CPI report for February suggested that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will wait longer to cut interest rates. Additionally, the rebound in oil prices also weighs on the INR as India ranks third in the world for oil consumption.
Market players await India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) of Food, Fuel, and Inflation on Thursday for fresh impetus. The Indian WPI Inflation is estimated to ease to 0.25% YoY in February from 0.27% in January. On the US docket, US Retail Sales will be the highlight on Thursday. Also, the Producer Price Index (PPI), Business Inventories, and usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be due later in the day.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains sensitive to global factors
- Morgan Stanley forecast that India’s current expansion resembles the booming 2003–2007 period, when GDP growth averaged 8.6%, as investment has become a major driver of India’s economy.
- The Indian economy was estimated to grow at 7.6%, according to the central government’s second advance estimate for FY 2024.
- The Indian Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), V Anantha Nageswaran, has projected that the Indian economy will expand at a faster pace than the government's estimates due to the increase in the activities of the industry and service sectors of the country.
- India's Retail inflation dropped to 5.09% YoY in February from the previous reading of 5.10%, above the consensus of 5.02%, according to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.
- The stronger-than-expected US CPI data report might keep the Fed on course to wait at least until the summer before starting to lower interest rates.
- Financial markets have priced in a 75% odds of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in June, down from 95% at the beginning of the week, according to the CME FedWatch Tools.
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee continues to trade in a longer trading range of 82.60–83.15
Indian Rupee trades weaker on the day. USD/INR remains confined within a multi-month-old descending trend channel around 82.60–83.15 since December 8, 2023.
Technically, USD/INR maintains the bearish outlook unchanged in the near term as the pair is below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. It’s worth noting that the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies below the 50.0 midlines, suggesting the path of least resistance is to the downside.
Any follow-through buying above the confluence of the 100-day EMA and a psychological round mark of 83.00 might convince the bulls to charge again, possibly taking the pair to the upper boundary of the descending trend channel near 83.15. A break above this level will pave the way to the next upside target near a high of January 2 at 83.35, en route to the 84.00 round figure.
On the downside, the key support level for USD/INR is seen near the lower limit of the descending trend channel at 82.60. A breach of the mentioned level will see a drop to a low of August 23 at 82.45, followed by a low of June 1 at 82.25.
US Dollar price today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.07%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|0.10%
|0.09%
|-0.06%
|0.03%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.13%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|-0.11%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|0.06%
|-0.08%
|0.01%
|AUD
|-0.11%
|-0.08%
|-0.09%
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|-0.16%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|0.03%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|NZD
|0.06%
|0.11%
|0.10%
|0.08%
|0.17%
|0.14%
|0.11%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|0.08%
|0.05%
|-0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian Rupee FAQs
What are the key factors driving the Indian Rupee?
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of India impact the Indian Rupee?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
What macroeconomic factors influence the value of the Indian Rupee?
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
How does inflation impact the Indian Rupee?
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
