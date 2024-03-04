- Indian Rupee trades softer on Monday despite the modest rebound of the USD.
- India’s upbeat GDP growth in the October-December quarter boosts the INR and caps the pair’s upside.
- Market players will focus on the Indian February S&P Global Services PMI, due on Tuesday.
Indian Rupee (INR) trades on a weaker note on Monday. The downside of INR might be limited given the data showing India’s GDP growth in the October-December quarter considerably above forecasts. India's economy grew at its fastest pace in one-and-a-half years in the December quarter, with the economy expanding by 8.4%, against the 6.6% anticipated.
On the other hand, the renewed US Dollar (USD) demand and the prospect of delayed rate cut expectations from the Federal Reserve (Fed) might weigh on the Indian Rupee in the near term. Nonetheless, analysts said that the pair is likely to remain in a narrow band this year as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monitors foreign exchange markets closely and intervenes when necessary to prevent excessive volatility in the exchange rate.
The Indian S&P Global Services PMI for February will be due on Tuesday. Investors will closely watch Fed's Chair Jerome Powell testify on Wednesday, which might offer some hints about a broad overview of the economy and monetary policy. On Friday, the US employment data will be released, including the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Average Hourly Earnings, and Unemployment Rate.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee remains sensitive to the multiple headwinds and uncertainties
- India's foreign exchange reserves increased by $2.975 billion to $619.072 billion for the week ending on February 23, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
- The US ISM Manufacturing PMI came in weaker-than-expected, dropping to 47.8 in February from 49.1 in January.
- The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index eased to 76.9 from 79.6, below the market consensus.
- Boston Fed President Susan Collins and New York’s John Williams stated that the first rate cut will likely be appropriate later this year, while Atlanta’s Raphael Bostic said the first cut in rates would be appropriate probably at the end of this year at the earliest.
- The financial markets have priced in the 70% odds that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates at the June meeting.
Most recent article: Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex sit at record highs
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee is likely to extend range bound of 82.70-83.20
Indian Rupee trades on a softer note on the day. USD/INR has traded within a multi-month-old descending trend channel between 82.70 and 83.20 since December 8, 2023.
In the near term, USD/INR maintains the bearish outlook unchanged as the pair is still below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average on the daily timeframe. The bearish momentum is supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which holds in the negative zone below the 50.0 midline.
Further selling vibes could drag the pair lower to 82.70, representing the lower limit of the descending trend channel. Further south, the next contention is seen near a low of August 23 at 82.45, followed by a low of June 1 at 82.25.
The potential upside barrier will emerge near the confluence of the 100-day EMA and a psychological round figure at the 83.00 mark. Sustained bullish momentum past this point will pave the way to a high of January 2 at 83.35, en route to 84.00.
US Dollar price in the last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies in the last 7 days. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.24%
|0.06%
|0.41%
|0.71%
|-0.16%
|1.43%
|0.19%
|EUR
|0.23%
|0.30%
|0.64%
|0.94%
|0.08%
|1.66%
|0.42%
|GBP
|-0.06%
|-0.30%
|0.35%
|0.65%
|-0.21%
|1.37%
|0.13%
|CAD
|-0.41%
|-0.65%
|-0.37%
|0.31%
|-0.58%
|1.03%
|-0.23%
|AUD
|-0.73%
|-0.95%
|-0.65%
|-0.30%
|-0.87%
|0.73%
|-0.53%
|JPY
|0.16%
|-0.08%
|0.27%
|0.57%
|0.89%
|1.59%
|0.34%
|NZD
|-1.46%
|-1.69%
|-1.39%
|-1.03%
|-0.73%
|-1.60%
|-1.26%
|CHF
|-0.19%
|-0.42%
|-0.13%
|0.23%
|0.53%
|-0.35%
|1.25%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Indian Rupee FAQs
What are the key factors driving the Indian Rupee?
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of India impact the Indian Rupee?
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
What macroeconomic factors influence the value of the Indian Rupee?
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
How does inflation impact the Indian Rupee?
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps gains near 1.0850 amid cautious markets
EUR/USD is holding gains near 1.0850 in Asian trading on Monday. The US Dollar is finding its feeling, as Asian markets trade mixed and fuel a sense of caution. Investors remain unnerved ahead of a big week, with ECB rate decision and Powell's testimony in focus.
GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains above mid-1.2600s amid softer USD
The GBP/USD pair builds on Friday's goodish rebound from the 1.2600 round figure, or a one-and-half-week trough and gains some positive traction for the second successive day on Monday. The momentum lifts spot prices to a multi-day peak, around the 1.2660-1.2665 area during the Asian session.
Gold price consolidates near two-month peak, bullish potential seems intact
Gold price is seen oscillating in a narrow range during the Asian session on Monday and consolidating last week's strong gains to the $2,088-2,089 region, or its highest level since December 28. The US Dollar continues to be undermined by the disappointing release of the US ISM survey on Friday.
XRP price hits new yearly high at $0.65, attorney says Ripple’s influence on XRP is decelerating
XRP price climbed to a new 2024 high of $0.65 on Saturday and suffered a minor pullback to $0.63, early on Monday. The altcoin has sustained above the psychologically important level of $0.60 amidst developments in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
Week ahead: Powell and Lagarde are back in the spotlight
The Bank of Canada is centre stage on Wednesday and are anticipated to stand firm at 5.0% this week. Year-over-year headline inflation cooled to 2.9% in January (down from the 3.4% jump in December), marking its lowest rate since June of 2023.