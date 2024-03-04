- India’s Nifty and Sensex consolidate at record highs after a positive start on Monday.
- Nifty and Sensex gained over 1.60% on Friday, clinching fresh record highs.
- The focus shifts toward Fed Chair Powell and US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
The Sensex 30 and Nifty 50, India’s key benchmark indices, are taking a breather near fresh record highs after opening higher on Monday.
Both Indian indices take cues from mostly higher Asian stocks and the advance in the Gift Nifty futures. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index touched 40,000 for the first time ever.
Nifty and Sensex ended Friday with strong gains, capitalizing on robust India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data and the global stocks rally.
At the time of writing, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex 30 are up 0.10% on the day, trading at 22,399.85 and 73,863 respectively, having hit fresh record highs.
Stock market news
- The top performers on Nifty on Monday are NTPC, Power Grid, Dr. Reddy, BPCL and Bajaj Auto. Meanwhile, the top laggards so far are JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, SBI Life Insurance and UPL.
- Moody's raises India's 2024 GDP growth estimate to 6.8% from 6.1%
- Suzlon, Inox Wind tank up to 5% as Centre weighs reverse auctions of wind power.
- Paytm falls 3% amid speculations over Paytm Payments Bank license.
- India’s manufacturing sector climbed to a five-month high of 56.9 in February on Friday.
- The US stock markets closed higher on Friday even as business activity in the US manufacturing sector contracted at an accelerating pace in February, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropping to 47.8 from 49.1 in January, missing the market expectation of 49.5 by a wide margin.
- On Thursday, the key US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index increased 0.4% for the month and 2.8% from a year ago, as expected.
- Markets are currently pricing in about a 30% chance that the Fed could begin easing rates in May, slightly higher than a 20% chance a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. For the June meeting, the probability for a rate cut now stands at about 71%, up from roughly 60% seen at the start of the previous week.
- India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded by 8.4% on an annual basis in the third quarter (October-December), as against 7.6% in the previous quarter, data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed Thursday.
- It’s a holiday-shortened week for the Indian markets, as they will be closed, in observance of the Mahashivratri festival on Friday. Meanwhile, the main event risks for markets this week will be the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony and the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
- Another event of note includes China's National People's Congress (NPC) meeting which could flag new stimulus measures.
Indian economy FAQs
How does the Indian economy impact the Indian Rupee?
The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR.
What is the impact of Oil prices on the Rupee?
India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee.
How does inflation in India impact the Rupee?
Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee.
How does seasonal US Dollar demand from importers and banks impact the Rupee?
India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.
