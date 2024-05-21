USD/INR finds some support amid modest US Dollar recovery

Indian Rupee edges lower amid renewed USD demand on Tuesday.

The ongoing Indian equity outflows might weigh on the INR.

Speeches by Fed’s Waller, Williams, Barr, Bostic, Collins, and Mester will be closely watched on Tuesday.

Indian Rupee (INR) loses traction on Tuesday on the modest rebound of US Dollar (USD). Analysts believe that a continuation of equity outflows might exert some selling pressure on the INR and limit the pair’s downside. Traders will keep an eye on foreign outflows, as overseas investors have mostly been on the sell side since the beginning of the fiscal year.



On the other hand, the prospect of rate cuts this year from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) after softer US April inflation data weighs on the USD and US bond yields. Additionally, the Greenback sales by state-run banks, possibly on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), might boost the local currency in the near term. The Indian FX and debt markets will be closed on Thursday. Meanwhile, traders will take more cues from the remarks by Fed officials. Apart from this, India's national election outcome will be due on June 4, and exit polls will be released after the final phase of the elections on June 1.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee weakens amid equity outflows

Foreign investors have sold Indian equities worth more than $3 billion in May, the largest monthly outflow since January 2023.

Bond yields are expected to decline as India announced that it will reduce the supply of Treasury bills by 600 billion rupees for the next six weeks till the end of June, per Reuters.

According to India Ratings and Research's lead economist, Sunil Kumar Sinha, India's GDP growth rate for the March quarter is expected to grow 6.7%, with about 6.9-7% for the fiscal year 2023–24.

The United Nations (UN) has revised India’s growth projections for 2024 to 6.9% this year from 6.2% projected in January. Indian economy is forecast to expand by 6.6% in 2025.

Financial markets have priced in a 76% possibility of a rate cut from the Fed by 25 basis points (bps) in September and two cuts by the end of the year, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Technical analysis: USD/INR maintains a constructive stance

The Indian Rupee trades on a weaker note on the day. The bullish outlook of USD/INR remains unchanged as the pair is above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily chart. However, the bearish bias could resume if the pair crosses below the key EMA and the neckline of the Head and Shoulders pattern, which has formed since March 21. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds in bearish territory around 47.30, suggesting that further downside cannot be ruled out.



The first upside barrier for USD/INR will emerge near the right shoulder of 83.54 (high of May 13). A break above this level would end up invalidating the Head and Shoulders pattern. The next hurdle is seen near a high of April 17 at 83.72.



On the flip side, the key support level is located at the 83.20–83.25 region, portraying the confluence of the neckline and the 100-day EMA. A breach of the mentioned level will see a drop to the 83.00 psychological level, followed by a low of January 15 at 82.78.

