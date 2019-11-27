USD/INR extends slide to new three-week lows despite US data

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Indian Rupee among top performers over the last five days. 
  • USD/INR  holds bearish bias, about to test 71.20.

The USD/INR dropped further to 71.22 hitting the lowest intraday level since November 11. The pair remains near the lows, on its way to the third daily decline in a row. 

The Indian Rupee continues to move on a strong note against the US dollar and also across the board. Over the last five trading days is among the top performers. USD/INR kept a bearish bias even after better-than-expected economic data from the United States. 

The key report was real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that grew 2.1% in the third quarter, above the 1.9% expected by market expectations. Also, another key report was the rebound in Durable Goods Orders in October by 1.4%. The greenback gained momentum against majors but not versus the Indian Rupee that continues to be supported probably by expectations of foreign inflows related to ArcelorMittal's acquisition of Essar Steel. The optimism about a phase one deal between the US and China is also supporting INR.

Technical outlook

The pair continues to move with a clear bearish bias. The next strong support area is seen around 71.20 and a break lower would expose 71.00. A daily close below 71.00 would reaffirm the outlook pointing to more strength in the rupee. 

On the upside, the critical level in the short-term might be seen at 71.70, a downtrend line that if broken should lead to more gains. Before that level, there is a resistance to consider around 71.55. 
 

 

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.2895
Today Daily Change -0.1580
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 71.4475
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.447
Daily SMA50 71.1946
Daily SMA100 70.8713
Daily SMA200 70.226
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.835
Previous Daily Low 71.447
Previous Weekly High 72.18
Previous Weekly Low 71.5715
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.5952
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.6868
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.318
Daily Pivot Point S2 71.1885
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.93
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.706
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.9645
Daily Pivot Point R3 72.094

 

 

