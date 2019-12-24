USD/INR consolidates gains to 71.20 amid a lack of major drivers

- USD/INR struggles for direction after rising the previous day.
- Chinese headlines keep the risk tone heavy but the year-end trading lull limits the market’s reaction.
- Second-tier US data, trade/political headlines can entertain short-term traders.
USD/INR seesaws around 71.20 as the Indian markets open for trading on Tuesday. The pair earlier benefited from the downbeat US data and doubts over phase-one optimism. Even so, the recent headlines from China fail to register major moves amid a year-end holiday mood.
China’s Global Times spread various worrisome headlines that doubt future trade/political relations between the US and Beijing. Among them, the latest one signaling the direct dislike for the US interference in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang issues gain the top spot.
While the pair traders fail to offer any major reaction to the Chinese headlines, the US 10-year treasury yields fail to extend the previous day’s recovery while taking rounds to 1.92% by the press time. Also portraying the risk aversion are the stocks in Asia that are mildly negative amid thin trading conditions
It’s worth mentioning that the sharpest decline by the US Durable Goods Orders since May contributed majorly to the pair’s run-up during the previous day.
Looking forward, a lack of economic details on the calendar, except for the US Richmond Manufacturing Index for December, could keep prices range-bound. Though, any strong reaction to the recent Chinese news by the US can offer liquidity during the later part of the day.
Technical Analysis
In addition to the multiple key Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) around 71.40, a descending trend line since mid-November, around 71.60, will also limit the pair’s near-term upside. On the contrary, 71.00 can act immediate support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.206
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|71.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.1774
|Daily SMA50
|71.2423
|Daily SMA100
|71.2832
|Daily SMA200
|70.3066
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.3055
|Previous Daily Low
|71.04
|Previous Weekly High
|71.435
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.67
|Previous Monthly High
|72.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.4975
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.2041
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.1414
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.0648
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.9197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.7993
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.3303
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.4507
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.5958
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Weaker, still holds above 200-DMA amid light trading
AUD/USD fails to extend four-day-old recovery but holds above the 200-DMA at 0.6903. Doubts over US-China trade relations trigger the pair’s pullback. Trade/political headlines to dominate holiday-thinned trading.
USD/JPY: Choppy between 100/200-HMA
USD/JPY trades around 109.40 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The pair has been choppy between the 100 and 200-Hour Simple Moving Averages (HMAs) off-late.
Week Ahead: Goodbye 2019
Understandably, there will only be a handful of not-so-important economic indicators this week as trading winds down ahead of Christmas holidays and the festive hangover will not clear until the second week of January.
Gold rises to fresh seven-week high amid trade deal concerns
Gold trades firmer near $1,490 heading into the European open on Tuesday. The Bullion recently benefited from the worrisome headlines from China’s Global Times while down US data and risk of hard Brexit helped the prices earlier.
GBP/USD remains trapped in 15-pips range amid sparse trade
GBP/USD portrays the lull market conditions by trading in a range between 1.2948/35. Fears of hard Brexit exert downside pressure on the pair while downbeat US dollar performance keeps the declines limited.