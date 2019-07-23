USD/INR: Budget surprise to support Indian Rupee - CIBC

Analysts at CIBC see the USD/INR pair at 68.0 in Q4 2019 and at 67.0 by Q2 2020.
Key Quotes:
“India’s new Modi government’s first budget delivered a surprise of a 3.3% of fiscal deficit, against a forecasted 3.4%, which was presented in the interim budget announced in February. A one tenth reduction may not appear significant, but the details were positive, as the step in the right direction was market-friendly. USD/INR closed lower, and the 10-year yield - now hovering around 6.70% - is at its lowest since October 2017.”
“We remain constructive on the outlook for the INR. We retain and extend our previous trade recommendation, though at the same time, remain cautious that this trade in particular is popular, and hence often crowded, thereby subject to short covering. This could be true, especially as spot approaches the relatively strong support at 68.30, and the USD continues to defeat consensus with respect to a trend decline. Moreover, an important resistance level for spot is around 69.10. In light of the reduced deficit, unchanged issuance plans, and positive investor sentiment, we expect bond yields to extend the current move lower.”
“Global trade tensions may have eased somewhat, but still pose a risk alongside the current track of global demand. Economic data has been mixed, and while still positive overall, a slower pace of GDP, a still wide trade deficit, and slower - though still positive - PMI, support an outlook tinged with caution. The RBI has shown a willingness to ease rates and so we expect another cut in August, an encouraging facet for the outlook of the Indian economy.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD maintains the red, bears eye 1.1106
The positive momentum of the American currency leads the way among currencies. EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1180 with little in the way toward the yearly low at 1.1106. EU Consumer Confidence and US housing data pending of release.
GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, back below 1.2450
The modest advance triggered by Boris Johnson’s victory has been already reversed, as the dollar rules. GBP/USD slowly but steadily approaching to its daily low at 1.2417, as UK data released earlier in the day disappointed.
USD/JPY: Greenback gaining ground against Yen above the 108.00 handle
USD/JPY is bouncing from the monthly lows as buyers broke above the 108.00 figure. The levels to beat for bulls are seen at 108.27 and the 108.41 resistances.
Gold: Rebounds from $1414 area, retests overnight swing high
With technical indicators on hourly charts recovering from the negative territory, a follow-through buying beyond the current congestion zone might now set the stage for a further intraday appreciating move.
Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.