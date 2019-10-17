USD/IDR technical analysis: Under pressure below multi-day long falling trendline

USD/IDR keeps it below the two-month-old resistance line.

Another falling trend line since late-September acts as nearby key support.

Despite clearing 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August-September downpour, USD/IDR fails to cross key resistance while taking rounds to 14,177 amid Asian session on Thursday.

Should prices stay beneath 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,180, 14,100 and a short-term falling support line at 14,070 seems to entertain sellers.

In a case where bears dominate below 14,070, the 14,000 round-figure can offer intermediate halt to pair’s slump targeting 13,880.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance above 14,245 resistance-line will trigger a fresh rise towards 14,280 and 14,350 numbers to the north.

USD/IDR 4-hour chart

Trend: bearish