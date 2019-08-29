USD/IDR technical analysis: Struggles between 200-DMA and 61.8% Fibo.

- Key technical indicators restrict USD/IDR moves.
- Sustained trading beyond a long-term DMA, normal RSI favor the buyers.
USD/IDR registers another bounce off 200-day simple moving average (DMA) as it trades near 14,315 during Thursday’s Asian session.
The pair has been choppy between 200-DMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-June declines off-late. Though, a sustained trading above key DMA favors USD/IDR buyers targeting another run-up to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 14,350.
Should prices manage to clear 14,350, June 17 high around 14,420 and monthly top surrounding 14,580 will be up on bulls’ radars.
On the downside break below 200-DMA level of 14,224 can quickly fetch prices to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level around 14,120 whereas a 10-week-old rising trend-line at 14,043 will limit pair’s further declines.
In a case where USD/IDR slips beneath 14,043, 14,000 round-figure and July 19 low near 13,884 will be bears’ favorites.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14315.25
|Today Daily Change
|76.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53%
|Today daily open
|14239.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14252.3475
|Daily SMA50
|14138.978
|Daily SMA100
|14205.51
|Daily SMA200
|14225.1595
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14347.8
|Previous Daily Low
|14228.25
|Previous Weekly High
|14341.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|14115.95
|Previous Monthly High
|14240
|Previous Monthly Low
|13884
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14273.9181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14302.1319
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14195.7333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14152.2167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14076.1833
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14315.2833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14391.3167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14434.8333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
