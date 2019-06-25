USD/IDR technical analysis: Pullback from 100-DMA highlights near-term support-line, 23.6% Fibo.

- 100-DMA limits USD/IDR upside off-late while a 20-week old ascending trend-line confines the quote’s declines.
- 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of current year movement adds support to the downside.
Having registered another failure to cross 100-day moving average (100-DMA), USD/IDR drops back to 14,125 during early Wednesday in Asia.
An upward sloping trend-line since February start near 14,090 grabs the market attention for now, a break of which could open the door for the pair’s extended downpour to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 13,976.
Should prices keep declining past-13,976, February month low near 13,860 becomes sellers’ favorite.
Meanwhile, pair’s ability to cross the 100-DMA level of 14,209 still needs to successfully trade beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of 14,236 in order to justify strength to target 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,351.
In a case, buyers refrain from respecting 14,351 resistance, 200-DMA level of 14,416 will regain market attention.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14125
|Today Daily Change
|-21.5000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|14146.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14256.7275
|Daily SMA50
|14272.732
|Daily SMA100
|14205.3175
|Daily SMA200
|14423.5425
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14183
|Previous Daily Low
|14128.1
|Previous Weekly High
|14418
|Previous Weekly Low
|13746
|Previous Monthly High
|14661.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|14179
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14149.0718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14162.0282
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14122.0667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14097.6333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14067.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14176.9667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14207.4333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14231.8667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Snaps four-day winning run, but bull breakout still valid
EUR/USD fell 0.28 percent on Tuesday, engulfing Monday's high and low and ending the four-day winning streak. The currency pair however, defended the former resistance-turned-support of the 200-day MA.
GBP/USD retraces from 5-week high amid fewer fresh catalysts from UK
While renewed fears of no-deal Brexit and less dovish Fed speak dragged the GBP/USD pair back from a month’s high, the Cable trades little changed near 1.2690 during early Wednesday.
USD/JPY: Bulls take back the baton in sweaty-hands
USD/JPY shot through to the 107 the figure and reached a high of 107.34 overnight following less dovish rhetoric from a selection of Fed speakers in the New York session.
Gold consolidates recent upsurge to multi-year tops, comfortable above $1400 mark
Gold adds to the post-FOMC upsurge amid escalating geopolitical tensions. A modest USD uptick/stability in equity markets prompts some profit-taking. The downside remains limited ahead of Powell’s speech later this Tuesday.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence: The China syndrome
The index declined to 121.5 in June from April’s revised 131.3. A much more modest drop to 131.2 had been predicted. “The escalation in trade and tariff tensions earlier this month appears to have shaken consumers’ confidence,” wrote Lynn Franco.