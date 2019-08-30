USD/IDR technical analysis: Grinds lower amid bearish technical indicators

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR seesaws inside the three-week-old falling channel.
  • MACD, RSI flash bearish signals as the price slips beneath 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Having slipped below 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside, USD/IDR declines to 14,200 on Friday’s Asian session.

The pair now aims for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,151 whereas channel’s support-line at 14,100 will question pair’s further declines.

If prices slip below 14,100, sellers can recall 14,000 and July low near 13,880 on the chart.

Alternatively, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,320 and channel’s resistance-line of 14,345 can keep exerting downside pressure on the USD/IDR pair, a break of which will propel it towards August 06 high near 14,450 and then to the monthly top surrounding 14,580.

Adding to note, 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) and 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) portrays bearish signals on the chart.

USD/IDR 4-hour chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14204.75
Today Daily Change 4.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 14200.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14250.535
Daily SMA50 14140.853
Daily SMA100 14205.9475
Daily SMA200 14223.2632
Levels
Previous Daily High 14315.3
Previous Daily Low 14185.75
Previous Weekly High 14341.3
Previous Weekly Low 14115.95
Previous Monthly High 14240
Previous Monthly Low 13884
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14235.2381
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14265.8119
Daily Pivot Point S1 14152.5667
Daily Pivot Point S2 14104.3833
Daily Pivot Point S3 14023.0167
Daily Pivot Point R1 14282.1167
Daily Pivot Point R2 14363.4833
Daily Pivot Point R3 14411.6667

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

