USD/IDR technical analysis: Grinds lower amid bearish technical indicators

- USD/IDR seesaws inside the three-week-old falling channel.
- MACD, RSI flash bearish signals as the price slips beneath 50% Fibonacci retracement.
Having slipped below 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside, USD/IDR declines to 14,200 on Friday’s Asian session.
The pair now aims for 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,151 whereas channel’s support-line at 14,100 will question pair’s further declines.
If prices slip below 14,100, sellers can recall 14,000 and July low near 13,880 on the chart.
Alternatively, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,320 and channel’s resistance-line of 14,345 can keep exerting downside pressure on the USD/IDR pair, a break of which will propel it towards August 06 high near 14,450 and then to the monthly top surrounding 14,580.
Adding to note, 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) and 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) portrays bearish signals on the chart.
USD/IDR 4-hour chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14204.75
|Today Daily Change
|4.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|14200.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14250.535
|Daily SMA50
|14140.853
|Daily SMA100
|14205.9475
|Daily SMA200
|14223.2632
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14315.3
|Previous Daily Low
|14185.75
|Previous Weekly High
|14341.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|14115.95
|Previous Monthly High
|14240
|Previous Monthly Low
|13884
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14235.2381
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14265.8119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14152.5667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14104.3833
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14023.0167
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14282.1167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14363.4833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14411.6667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
