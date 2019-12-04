USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Forms rising wedge below 200-DMA

- USD/IDR stays firm around the six-week top.
- A rising trend line since late-October repeatedly limits the pair’s upside.
- Confirmation of the bearish chart pattern could recall July lows.
USD/IDR takes the bids to 14,120 during the pre-European session on Wednesday. The pair stays on the front foot around the highest levels since October 22 but registers repeated failures to cross near-term ascending resistance line. While looking at the rising support line from November 06, in conjunction with the immediate trend line resistance, the pair forms a bearish technical chart pattern.
In order to confirm the bearish formation, the pair needs to slip beneath the support line, at 14,080, which in turn could drag the quote to July lows near 13,900. However, mid-November lows surrounding 14,030 and 14,000 round-figure could offer intermediate halts during the quote’s slump.
Meanwhile, pair’s run-up beyond 14,140 resistance line can take aim at 200-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) level near 14,160.
In a case where Bulls keep the rein past-14,160, October month high near 14,215 can become their favorite.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14119.2
|Today Daily Change
|15.8885
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|14103.3115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14086.7056
|Daily SMA50
|14101.9322
|Daily SMA100
|14118.2501
|Daily SMA200
|14167.1161
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14172.7
|Previous Daily Low
|14097.2
|Previous Weekly High
|14296.292
|Previous Weekly Low
|13896.3
|Previous Monthly High
|14296.292
|Previous Monthly Low
|13896.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14126.041
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14143.859
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14076.1077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14048.9038
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14000.6077
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14151.6077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14199.9038
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14227.1077
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
