USD/IDR technical analysis: Bears aim for fresh 5-month low despite oversold RSI

- Sustained trading below April month low highlights the importance of February bottom.
- Oversold RSI questions further downside.
With the sustained trading below April low, the USD/IDR pair aims for February trough while taking the rounds to 13,920 during early Tuesday.
While 13,858 acts as the key immediate support, oversold conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) indicate less likelihood for the quote’s further declines, which if ignored can recall 13,750 back to the chart.
On the upside, April month low surrounding 13,975, followed by 14,000 round-figure continues to limit near-term advances ahead of diverting market attention to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of October 2018 to June 2019 downpour at 14,140.
Should there be an increased buying momentum past-14,140, investors can look for 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA) level of 14,180 as the next important resistance.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|13919
|Today Daily Change
|-16.5000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|13935.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14125.53
|Daily SMA50
|14260.824
|Daily SMA100
|14216.172
|Daily SMA200
|14359.163
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14025
|Previous Daily Low
|13893
|Previous Weekly High
|14240
|Previous Weekly Low
|13973
|Previous Monthly High
|14418
|Previous Monthly Low
|13746
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|13943.424
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|13974.576
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13877.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13819.1667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13745.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14009.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14083.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14141.3333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive after rejection at key trendline hurdle
EUR/USD's repeated failure to scale a rising trendline hurdle may end up enticing sellers, leading to a drop to 1.12. The trendline connecting May 30 and June 18 lows was breached on July 6.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2520 amid political optimism, soft-Brexit concerns
Having witnessed a slump on the previous day, the GBP/USD pair recovers to 1.2520 amid initial Asian morning on Tuesday. PM hopeful Johnson holds October 31 deadline tightly.
USD/JPY fades a spike above 108.00 amid risk-aversion
As Japan comes back into the mix, USD/JPY is currently trading just below the 108 handle, having reversed a spike above the last amid a risk-off action in the Asian equities that caps the recovery attempts.
Gold & Silver: Dollar inched higher, capping bulls progress
The Dollar is out of favour but still holds in there, capping progress in the precious metals, hell-bent on higher grounds. The series of bearish gold pin bars on the daily charts do not bode well for the bulls.
UK employment change preview: stable but no recovery
The employment change for May is expected to be 45,000 in May following Aprils 32,000 gain. The International Labour Organization (ILO) unemployment rate for May is predicted to be stable at 3.8%.