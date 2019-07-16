USD/IDR technical analysis: Bears aim for fresh 5-month low despite oversold RSI

By Anil Panchal
  • Sustained trading below April month low highlights the importance of February bottom.
  • Oversold RSI questions further downside.

With the sustained trading below April low, the USD/IDR pair aims for February trough while taking the rounds to 13,920 during early Tuesday.

While 13,858 acts as the key immediate support, oversold conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) indicate less likelihood for the quote’s further declines, which if ignored can recall 13,750 back to the chart.

On the upside, April month low surrounding 13,975, followed by 14,000 round-figure continues to limit near-term advances ahead of diverting market attention to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of October 2018 to June 2019 downpour at 14,140.

Should there be an increased buying momentum past-14,140, investors can look for 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA) level of 14,180 as the next important resistance.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 13919
Today Daily Change -16.5000
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 13935.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14125.53
Daily SMA50 14260.824
Daily SMA100 14216.172
Daily SMA200 14359.163
Levels
Previous Daily High 14025
Previous Daily Low 13893
Previous Weekly High 14240
Previous Weekly Low 13973
Previous Monthly High 14418
Previous Monthly Low 13746
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13943.424
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13974.576
Daily Pivot Point S1 13877.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13819.1667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13745.3333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14009.3333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14083.1667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14141.3333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

