USD/IDR technical analysis: 61.8% Fibo, 50-bar SMA challenge bearish MACD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • The USD/IDR pair stays above near-term key supports despite the latest pullback.
  • A two-week-old rising trend-line holds the key to mid-August highs.

Irrespective of the bearish MACD-backed retracement, USD/IDR remains above near-term key supports while trading near 14,200 amid Asian session on Thursday.

In doing so, buyers are hopeful to confront two-week-old rising trend-line, near 14,310, in order to aim for mid-August tops nearing 14,360.

Alternatively, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August-September declines, at 14,180, and 50-bar simple moving average (SMA) near 14,165, can keep limiting the pair’s immediate downside despite the bearish signal by 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator.

However, pair’s dip beneath 14,165 opens the gate for extended south-run to 14,000-13,995 area including 23.6% Fibonacci retracement whereas September month low close to 13,880 could please bears afterward.

USD/IDR 4-hour chart

Trend: bullish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14195
Today Daily Change -6.5000
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 14201.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14099.465
Daily SMA50 14162.334
Daily SMA100 14181.6885
Daily SMA200 14175.5068
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14270.9
Previous Daily Low 14182.5
Previous Weekly High 14245.5
Previous Weekly Low 14052
Previous Monthly High 14276.5
Previous Monthly Low 13883
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14216.2688
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14237.1312
Daily Pivot Point S1 14165.7
Daily Pivot Point S2 14129.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 14077.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 14254.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 14306.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 14342.5

 

 

