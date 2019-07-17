USD/IDR technical analysis: 10-day EMA questions buyers waiting for Bank Indonesia rate decision

- Oversold RSI and expectations of the BI rate cut pulled the USD/IDR pair up.
- 14,075/80, the eight-week-old descending trend-line and 100-day EMA also stand tall to question bulls.
Although growing market expectations that the Bank Indonesia (BI) will announce a cut to its headline BI rate in today’s monetary policy meeting recently triggered the USD/IDR pair’s pullback amid oversold RSI, the quote is yet to clear 10-day EMA while making the rounds to 13,980 during early Thursday.
Not only 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) surrounding 14,023/25, but multiple lows between late-June and July 09 surrounding 14,075/80 can also limit the pair’s immediate upside.
In a case prices rally past-14,080, a downward sloping trend-line since late-May, at 14,172, followed by 100-day EMA level of 14,213, may gain bulls’ attention.
Should sellers refrain from respecting oversold levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI), multiple supports close to 13,950/40 and recent bottom around 13,890 can entertain them ahead of pushing towards February month low of 13,858.
USD/IDR technical analysis
Trend: Pullback expected
-
- R3 14074.17
- R2 14030.83
- R1 13991.67
- PP 13948.33
-
- S1 13909.17
- S2 13865.83
- S3 13826.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance to 1.1230 region
The American currency is under selling pressure in the US session, hurt by disappointing housing data and resurgent demand for safe-havens, as trade jitters weigh on stocks.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2430 amid no-deal Brexit worries
Not only the UK Prime Minister’s (PM) race but the British politician’s move to block the no-deal Brexit also entertains GBP/USD traders while the quote seesaws near 1.2430 during early Thursday morning.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 108.00 on lower US yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below Asian session lows and fell to 108.04. As of writing it was trading at 108.05/10 with the negative tone intact.
Gold consolidates the 1.2% surge from overnight
Gold prices ended sharply higher on in New York while the USD ended lower by 0.2% at 97.209 while the 10-year Treasury note fell which contributed to the gold surge to a 6-year high
Trade war revival hits equities
The more worrying economic environment has been showing up in European numbers for some time, but today it was US railroad CSX that provided the reason for caution.