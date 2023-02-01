USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah marches towards $14,950 despite softer Indonesia Inflation, Fed eyed

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Join Telegram
  • USD/IDR takes offers to refresh intraday low, snaps four-day uptrend.
  • Indonesia Inflation eases to 5.28% YoY, 0.34% MoM during January.
  • Mixed sentiment, sluggish yields and optimism in Asia-Pacific zone favor bears.
  • FOMC is the key as 0.25% is priced in but Fed Chair Powell is a hawkish policymaker.

USD/IDR returns to the bear’s table after a four-day absence as it drops to $14,970 while refreshing intraday low during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Rupiah (IDR) ignores downbeat figures of Indonesia's Inflation while bracing for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.

That said, Indonesia Inflation eased in January to 5.28% YoY and 0.34% MoM, versus 5.51% and 0.66% respective priors. With this, the inflation gauges also remained below the market forecasts of 5.4% yearly and 0.47% monthly figures. Even so, the key statistics remain beyond Bank Indonesia’s (BI) target and underpin the IDR strength.

Other than the upbeat Indonesia data, cautious optimism in the Asia-Pacific region also seems to favor the USD/IDR bears. It’s worth noting that an index of the Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan prints 0.60% intraday gains by the press time while Indonesia’s benchmark IDX Composite rises 0.37% on a day.

On a broader front, the S&P 500 Futures prints mild losses while the US Treasury bond yields remain sluggish and pause the previous day’s pullback. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to reverse Tuesday’s losses around 102.10.

Elsewhere, downbeat US data strengthened the market’s dovish bias surrounding today’s Fed meeting. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s last hawkish stand and readiness to defend the aggressive rate hikes challenge the USD/IDR downside.

That said, US Employment Cost Index (ECI) for the fourth quarter (Q4) eased to 1.0% versus 1.1% market forecasts and 1.2% prior readings. Further, the Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence eased to 107.10 in January versus 108.3 prior. It should be noted that no major attention could be given to the US Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for January which rose to 44.3 versus 41 expected and 44.9 previous readings.

Moving on, US PMIs could entertain USD/IDR traders but major attention will be given to the Fed’s verdict and Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference.

Also read: Federal Reserve Preview: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, why the US Dollar would rise

Technical analysis

A clear downside break of the one-week-old ascending trend line join s Tuesday’s Doji candlestick to favor USD/IDR bears targeting the monthly low of $14,862.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14978
Today Daily Change -33.9000
Today Daily Change % -0.23%
Today daily open 15011.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15212.8275
Daily SMA50 15447.995
Daily SMA100 15427.259
Daily SMA200 15100.9682
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15066.2
Previous Daily Low 14949.55
Previous Weekly High 15121
Previous Weekly Low 14862.05
Previous Monthly High 15700.6
Previous Monthly Low 14862.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15021.6397
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14994.1103
Daily Pivot Point S1 14952.2333
Daily Pivot Point S2 14892.5667
Daily Pivot Point S3 14835.5833
Daily Pivot Point R1 15068.8833
Daily Pivot Point R2 15125.8667
Daily Pivot Point R3 15185.5333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Rising wedge propels bearish interest ahead of FOMC

EUR/USD: Rising wedge propels bearish interest ahead of FOMC

EUR/USD buyers seem running out of steam as the quote seesaws near 1.0860-70 heading into Wednesday’s European session. 200-day EMA acts as additional key support while buyers need validation from 1.0965 for a free move.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bearish double-top in the making, FOMC in focus ahead of BoE on Thursday Premium

GBP/USD bearish double-top in the making, FOMC in focus ahead of BoE on Thursday

The GBP/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and languishes near a multi-day low touched the previous day. The downside remains cushioned as traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key central bank event risks.

GBP/USD News

Gold traders focus on $1,950 and Fed decision

Gold traders focus on $1,950 and Fed decision

Gold price (XAU/USD) portrays the typical pre-Fed anxiety as it seesaws around $1,928 during early Wednesday. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest levels in a week the previous day before bouncing off the $1,900 threshold as downbeat US data underpinned dovish expectations.

Gold News

Will the Fed’s interest rate decision spell disaster for Bitcoin price?

Will the Fed’s interest rate decision spell disaster for Bitcoin price?

Bitcoin (BTC) price has ignored major sell signals on multiple timeframes and has continued its ascent since January 1. While impressive as that was, the bears are weighing this rally down as the buyers run out of ammo.

Read more

The Federal Reserve prepares for a change of course Premium

The Federal Reserve prepares for a change of course

After seven straight rate hikes totaling 4.25% and an eighth anticipated on Wednesday, Federal Reserve governors are preparing to halt their inflation campaign and wait for results.  

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures