USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah bulls cheer upbeat Indonesia Consumer Confidence above $14,300

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR prints three-day downtrend, remains pressured around intraday low.
  • Indonesia Consumer Confidence jumps to highest since early 2020.
  • Softer yields, risk-on mood also exert downside pressure.

USD/IDR stays depressed near $14,330 while declining for the third consecutive day, down 0.14% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session.

Although broad US dollar weakness could be linked to the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) pair’s declines, firmer consumer sentiment data from Indonesia also favored the pair sellers of late.

That said, the nation’s Consumer Confidence Index jumped to 118.5 during November, versus October 113.4, to print the highest level since January 2020. The sentiment gauge portrays “improving perception of economic conditions amid a rise in incomes and job opportunities, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday,” per Reuters.

On the other hand, receding fears of the South African coronavirus variant, dubbed as Omicron, join Japan and China’s readiness to safeguard respective economies to favor risk appetite. It’s worth noting that geopolitical tensions between the Washington and Kremlin, as well as the US-China tussles, join fears of Chinese real-estate companies’ default to probe the optimists and challenge USD/IDR bears.

Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 1.7 basis points (bps) to 1.463% at the latest while S&P 500 Futures and Asia-Pacific stocks remain positive by the press time.

Moving on, risk catalysts are the key for intraday traders of the USD/IDR pair while inflation data from China and the US, scheduled for release on Thursday and Friday respectively, will be important to watch afterward.

Technical analysis

A clear downside break of the 200-DMA, around $14,365 at the latest, keeps USD/IDR sellers hopeful to aim for the late November’s swing low surrounding $14,170.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14335.4
Today Daily Change -20.2000
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 14355.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14310.1825
Daily SMA50 14260.834
Daily SMA100 14304.438
Daily SMA200 14365.5509
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14495
Previous Daily Low 14347.65
Previous Weekly High 14538
Previous Weekly Low 14172.5
Previous Monthly High 14455
Previous Monthly Low 14168
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14403.9377
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14438.7123
Daily Pivot Point S1 14303.8333
Daily Pivot Point S2 14252.0667
Daily Pivot Point S3 14156.4833
Daily Pivot Point R1 14451.1833
Daily Pivot Point R2 14546.7667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14598.5333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebound teases 1.1300 on softer yields, indecisive markets

EUR/USD rebound teases 1.1300 on softer yields, indecisive markets

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1300, rising the most in a week, as the US dollar drops amid falling Treasury yields and upbeat mood. The optimism over the new Omicron covid variant and China’s supportive policies buoy the risk sentiment. Friday’s US inflation holds the key.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances above 1.3250 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD advances above 1.3250 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD is battling 1.3250, as bulls remain in play amid a quiet session. The US dollar is on the back foot as risk appetite picks up again. Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron covid variant may be less disruptive. Although impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK could weigh on the pound.

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD advances above 1.3250 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD advances above 1.3250 amid USD weakness

GBP/USD is battling 1.3250, as bulls remain in play amid a quiet session. The US dollar is on the back foot as risk appetite picks up again. Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron covid variant may be less disruptive. Although impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK could weigh on the pound.

GBP/USD News

Sandbox retraces to key levels as SAND price prepares to skyrocket 30%

Sandbox retraces to key levels as SAND price prepares to skyrocket 30%

Sandbox has seen a considerable retracement over the past weeks from its record high. The recent pullback after the December 4 flash crash, tagged critical support floors and has triggered a quick recovery. Going forward, investors can expect SAND price to propel higher.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures