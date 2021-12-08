USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah bulls cheer upbeat Indonesia Consumer Confidence above $14,300

- USD/IDR prints three-day downtrend, remains pressured around intraday low.
- Indonesia Consumer Confidence jumps to highest since early 2020.
- Softer yields, risk-on mood also exert downside pressure.
USD/IDR stays depressed near $14,330 while declining for the third consecutive day, down 0.14% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
Although broad US dollar weakness could be linked to the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) pair’s declines, firmer consumer sentiment data from Indonesia also favored the pair sellers of late.
That said, the nation’s Consumer Confidence Index jumped to 118.5 during November, versus October 113.4, to print the highest level since January 2020. The sentiment gauge portrays “improving perception of economic conditions amid a rise in incomes and job opportunities, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday,” per Reuters.
On the other hand, receding fears of the South African coronavirus variant, dubbed as Omicron, join Japan and China’s readiness to safeguard respective economies to favor risk appetite. It’s worth noting that geopolitical tensions between the Washington and Kremlin, as well as the US-China tussles, join fears of Chinese real-estate companies’ default to probe the optimists and challenge USD/IDR bears.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 1.7 basis points (bps) to 1.463% at the latest while S&P 500 Futures and Asia-Pacific stocks remain positive by the press time.
Moving on, risk catalysts are the key for intraday traders of the USD/IDR pair while inflation data from China and the US, scheduled for release on Thursday and Friday respectively, will be important to watch afterward.
Technical analysis
A clear downside break of the 200-DMA, around $14,365 at the latest, keeps USD/IDR sellers hopeful to aim for the late November’s swing low surrounding $14,170.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14335.4
|Today Daily Change
|-20.2000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|14355.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14310.1825
|Daily SMA50
|14260.834
|Daily SMA100
|14304.438
|Daily SMA200
|14365.5509
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14495
|Previous Daily Low
|14347.65
|Previous Weekly High
|14538
|Previous Weekly Low
|14172.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14455
|Previous Monthly Low
|14168
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14403.9377
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14438.7123
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14303.8333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14252.0667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14156.4833
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14451.1833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14546.7667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14598.5333
GBP/USD advances above 1.3250 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is battling 1.3250, as bulls remain in play amid a quiet session. The US dollar is on the back foot as risk appetite picks up again. Investors remain hopeful that the Omicron covid variant may be less disruptive. Although impending Brexit risks and rising covid cases in the UK could weigh on the pound.
