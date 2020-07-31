USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah stays depressed above 14,650

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR extends recovery moves from 14,511 to again attack the weekly top.
  • Monthly support line, 200-bar SMA restrict immediate downside.
  • The pair bulls will eye the 15,000 threshold during the further rise.

USD/IDR trims the early-day losses while picking up the bids near 14,662, down -0.20% on a day, during the pre-European session on Friday. The pair recently recovered from 14,511 to challenge the weekly high of 14,766.

While doing so, the buyers will keep eyes on the ascending trend line from July 01 and 200-bar SMA, currently around 14,470/80, a break of which could trigger a fresh downside towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the quote’s rise from June 08 to July 20, around 14,275.

Though, the pair’s downside past-14,275 will find multiple supports before meeting 14,000 round-figures and June month’s bottom surrounding 13,850.

Alternatively, a clear break of 14,750 could propel the USD/IDR prices towards the monthly top of 14,958 whereas the 15,000 mark and May 25/26 high near 15,020 could challenge the bulls afterward.

USD/IDR four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14662.55
Today Daily Change -32.0000
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 14694.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14587.8242
Daily SMA50 14424.5852
Daily SMA100 14977.1125
Daily SMA200 14454.7745
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14734.45
Previous Daily Low 14500.427
Previous Weekly High 14958.7
Previous Weekly Low 14540
Previous Monthly High 14646.556
Previous Monthly Low 13853.0195
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14645.0532
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14589.8238
Daily Pivot Point S1 14551.8347
Daily Pivot Point S2 14409.1193
Daily Pivot Point S3 14317.8117
Daily Pivot Point R1 14785.8577
Daily Pivot Point R2 14877.1653
Daily Pivot Point R3 15019.8807

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

