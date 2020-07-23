USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah bulls aim for six-week-old rising trendline

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR extends the week-start pullback from 14,958.70.
  • Bearish MACD, failures to bounce keep sellers hopeful.
  • 200-bar SMA adds to the downside support, bulls will have to cross 15,000 to regain confidence.

USD/IDR drops 0.80 to 14,593 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The pair defies the previous day’s bounce off 14,558 while flashing a second negative day so far in the week.

Considering the bearish MACD and Monday’s U-turn from 14,958, sellers are attacking an upward sloping trend line from June 09, a break of which could push them towards 14,385 level comprising 200-day SMA.

Though, pair’s fall past-14,385 will aim for 14,000 threshold before highlighting the June month bottom surrounding 13,850.

Should buyers step-in from the support line, they will have to cross 15,000 round-figures prior to targeting May month’s peak around 15,470. However, an intermediate pullback to the weekly top of 14,958 can’t be ruled out.

USD/IDR four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14591.05
Today Daily Change -118.9500
Today Daily Change % -0.81%
Today daily open 14710
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14522.8765
Daily SMA50 14449.7331
Daily SMA100 14956.3619
Daily SMA200 14439.8242
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14757.5
Previous Daily Low 14558.8
Previous Weekly High 14904.7
Previous Weekly Low 14354
Previous Monthly High 14646.556
Previous Monthly Low 13853.0195
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14681.5966
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14634.7034
Daily Pivot Point S1 14593.3667
Daily Pivot Point S2 14476.7333
Daily Pivot Point S3 14394.6667
Daily Pivot Point R1 14792.0667
Daily Pivot Point R2 14874.1333
Daily Pivot Point R3 14990.7667

 

 

