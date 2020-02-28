USD/IDR Price Analysis: Refreshes six-month high on the break of medium-term trendline

- USD/IDR stays positive above 200-day SMA, key resistance line (now support).
- August month’s tops are on the bulls’ radars.
- Overbought RSI might trigger the pair’s pullback.
USD/IDR currently takes the bids to 14,270, up 0.83%, following its fresh six-month top of 14,324 marked during the early Friday. That said, the pair recently crossed a downward sloping trend line from April 2019 while also extending its run-up beyond 200-day SMA.
Even so, overbought RSI conditions are challenging any further upside, which if ignored could push the buyers towards August 13 high around 14,370.
Given the Bulls’ dominance past-14,370, August 2019 high near 14,580 and tops marked in May 2019, around 14,660, will be in the spotlight.
On the contrary, the pair’s pullback moves below the resistance-turned-support line of 14,240 can highlight the 200-day SMA level of 14,060 and 14,000 for sellers.
Should there be a further decline below 14,000, the early-month top near 13,830 can return to the charts.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14315.8
|Today Daily Change
|162.8000
|Today Daily Change %
|1.15%
|Today daily open
|14153
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|13777.165
|Daily SMA50
|13781.9525
|Daily SMA100
|13921.902
|Daily SMA200
|14042.4105
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14177.05
|Previous Daily Low
|13908
|Previous Weekly High
|13901.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|13652
|Previous Monthly High
|14023
|Previous Monthly Low
|13217.378
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14074.2729
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14010.7771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13981.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13810.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13712.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14250.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14348.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14519.75
